Debating Strategy And Bitcoin With Larry Lepard

I’m happy to bring you this discussion with my friend Larry Lepard, which I hope helps explain some of the more nuanced points I make when talking about Bitcoin and Strategy.

This interview almost didn’t happen. Earlier this week, my friend Larry and I had a bit of a dust-up over some of our disagreements regarding Strategy and the broader crypto ecosystem. Stupid thing to get in the way of a friendship, right?

Larry was kind enough to put that aside and talk to me today about everything. As it turned out, we didn’t actually disagree on much at all. Once we sat down this afternoon, we found far more common ground than points of contention.

We discussed the risks, or in Larry’s opinion lack thereof, surrounding Strategy. We also talked Bitcoin, crypto, and the broader market. We talked about the credibility of Strategy’s management, the company selling Bitcoin, the company’s ability to service its debt and dividend obligations, the psychology behind Bitcoin, what it takes to survive in volatile markets, and both bullish and bearish scenarios for the future.

We also covered why continued adoption remains so important for the Bitcoin network. From there, we debated whether technical analysis and the Bitcoin power law model are likely to remain reliable over time. We discussed whether Peter Schiff is too bombastic in his criticism of Strategy and why we both believe much of the broader crypto ecosystem outside of Bitcoin is ultimately worth little, if anything.

The conversation then shifted to the risks facing crypto if the equity market begins to weaken. We also spent some time discussing macroeconomic policy and where we think gold and silver could be headed in the years ahead.

My hope is that this discussion captures the strongest arguments from both the bullish and bearish sides of the Strategy debate and serves as a useful reference for anyone looking for a balanced perspective on where Strategy and Bitcoin stand today, with its price hovering around $63,000.

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