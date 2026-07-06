One week ago I argued that the most important change in Strategy’s new bitcoin framework was the company’s willingness to be a seller and how important that makes bitcoin’s price now that the market knows it. We may soon find out.

According to the company’s latest filing, Strategy sold 3,588 Bitcoin between June 29 and July 5. About 1,363 Bitcoin were sold during the first two days of the program at an average price around $59,256, with another 2,225 Bitcoin sold over the following five days at $60,773.

The amount isn’t enormous in the context of Bitcoin’s daily trading volume. In fact, one of the takeaways so far is that the market has absorbed sales of roughly 1,000 to 2,000 Bitcoin per week without any obvious signs of stress. That’s encouraging if you’re a preferred shareholder hoping the company can continue funding its obligations without materially disrupting the market.

But I think investors are missing the more important point. The significance isn’t the 3,588 Bitcoin that were sold. It’s the more than 846,000 Bitcoin that now sit behind Strategy still.

For years, Strategy cultivated the image that its Bitcoin treasury was effectively untouchable. Michael Saylor repeatedly framed Bitcoin as something to accumulate, never distribute. CEO Phong Le spent the better part of the last year telling investors to focus on Bitcoin Yield as the company’s defining metric, celebrating every incremental increase in Bitcoin per share as proof the strategy was working. The company differentiated itself from virtually every other corporate holder by insisting that selling simply wasn’t part of the playbook.

That narrative is over. And quite frankly, now it looks like it was all total bullshit all along. The market now knows Strategy isn’t just willing to sell Bitcoin in size, it already has. And it has formalized a framework under which additional sales aren’t an emergency measure but a legitimate capital management tool.

That changes how investors should think about the balance sheet. Every future discussion about Strategy’s liquidity now carries an obvious follow up question: how much Bitcoin might they sell next?

That’s a very different conversation than the one investors were having just a few months ago.

If there was any doubt that Strategy’s messaging has fundamentally changed, this filing should eliminate it. For years Michael Saylor insisted selling Bitcoin wasn’t part of the strategy. Phong Le repeatedly encouraged investors to judge the company based on Bitcoin Yield, a metric built around continually increasing Bitcoin ownership.

“Our ultimate objective is for our common to outperform Bitcoin by accreting Bitcoin per share…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “Which should increase the Bitcoin per share in our common stock, which is ultimately our goal…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “One is Bitcoin per share accretion is our primary goal.” - Strategy CEO Phong Le

Now, within hours of announcing the new capital framework, the company is doing exactly what investors were repeatedly told it wouldn’t do. At the same time, Bitcoin Yield has begun moving lower as Strategy transitions from maximizing accumulation to managing liquidity.

Management may have perfectly rational reasons for making this shift. Markets change. Capital structures evolve. But investors also have every right to recognize that the messaging changed drastically with them. Credibility matters, especially when your entire investment thesis depends on management convincing markets to trust an increasingly complex capital structure built around a single volatile asset. The “never sell” story helped justify that trust. Today, that story is gone.

What makes this even more remarkable is the timing.

Just days before announcing this new framework, Strategy purchased another 1,550 Bitcoin, continuing the familiar cadence of weekly acquisition announcements that investors had come to expect. Looking back, that purchase now feels almost entirely cosmetic.

I wrote in early June when they made this purchase:

To me, the headline isn’t really about 1,550 BTC. The headline is that Michael Saylor felt compelled to immediately reassert the bullish narrative after the controversy surrounding Strategy’s sale of 32 BTC.

Management had already decided Bitcoin would become a source of liquidity. If they knew they were about to begin selling, why buy another 1,550 coins first?

The obvious answer seems to be optics. Continuing to announce purchases preserved the “always buying, never selling” narrative for just a little while longer, even though the company was apparently preparing to abandon it.

That’s what I find most damaging here. It isn’t the 3,588 Bitcoin that were sold. It’s that management appears to have gone through the motions of adding to the treasury only to reverse course almost immediately. These weren’t coins acquired years ago. Some of the Bitcoin now being monetized had barely settled into Strategy’s treasury before the company began selling.

That raises uncomfortable questions about whether recent purchases reflected genuine conviction or simply an effort to keep a long standing narrative alive until management was ready to formally change it.

Bitcoin itself appeared to react almost immediately, falling roughly $1,000 after news of the filing became public. I wouldn’t overstate that move. Bitcoin regularly swings far more than that in a single session, and it’s impossible to attribute every tick to one catalyst. But psychologically, the market has crossed an important threshold.

Participants now know that one of Bitcoin’s largest corporate holders has transformed from a perpetual buyer into a potential source of ongoing supply.

Again, that doesn’t mean Strategy is about to dump hundreds of thousands of coins. There’s no evidence of that, and today’s sales are tiny relative to its overall holdings. But markets don’t only price what is happening. They also price what could happen.

And for the first time, investors have to factor in the possibility that an owner sitting on more than 846,000 Bitcoin may continue selling whenever liquidity, dividends, debt service, or capital allocation require it.

That’s a materially different backdrop than the “never sell” narrative that helped define Strategy’s identity for years.

Ironically, this is exactly the scenario many critics warned would eventually emerge. Once you build an increasingly complex capital structure on top of a volatile asset, eventually that asset stops being a sacred reserve and starts becoming working capital.

That’s precisely where Strategy now appears to find itself.

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