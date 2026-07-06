QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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AJ Garnerin's avatar
AJ Garnerin
5h

IMHO this is bullish for bitcoin and especially the prefs. Bitcoin has moved up at the same time as strategy has been selling enough bitcoin to fund STRC monthly dividends AND all quarterly dividends. The sale is microscopic compared to bitcoin market liquidity.

Strategy can keep doing this for 3 decades at the current price. Bullish.

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Average_Geo's avatar
Average_Geo
5h

I know that I sell my investment Bitcoin to leverage tax advantages. Anticipating the bottom of a 4-year cycle later this year, I took profits on some of my Bitcoin early this year, which I owe a chunk of cap gains on. Later this year, I will likely offset those gains with losses as I anticipate hitting deep lows. I will wash buy back as well as reinvest from earlier sells, and reset my average basis price. I am not talking 3,000 BTC, but I am doing what I can within the tax system, and I suspect MSTR does the same. Do I do this with my investment stocks? Somewhat, but within the wash rules guidelines. Do I do this with retirement and household savings, um, not at all!

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