QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

“Uniquely Destructive”: Matt Taibbi Talks Epstein Files

This week I interviewed Matt Taibbi at a moment when, as he put it, “this is a pretty weird time.”
Quoth the Raven's avatar
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Quoth the Raven and Matt Taibbi
Feb 19, 2026
∙ Paid

This week I interviewed Matt Taibbi at a moment when, as he put it, “this is a pretty weird time.” He had just learned that his outlet, Racket News, had been investigated by the British government using what he described as “human intelligence sources and all kinds of crazy stuff.”

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture