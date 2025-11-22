Peter Schiff Goes Nuclear On Bitcoin, Saylor And CNBC

When I sat down with Peter Schiff, the interview opened exactly the way our conversations always do—me giving him shit. After our last chat, he was upset he didn’t know it was video and he thought he was underdressed. This time, he asked in advance if it was video, I told him yes and he still rolled in straight from the pool. Meanwhile I was in a hoodie like a responsible adult.

Saylor vs. Schiff: The Holy Grail Debate

I told him I’d asked Michael Saylor last year if he’d debate him and Saylor flatly declined. I still think it’s the holy grail of Bitcoin debates and I’d host it tomorrow. Hell, I told Peter I’d donate ten grand to St. Jude’s if Saylor ever agreed.

Peter laughed: “At this point I don’t even want to debate Bitcoin with Saylor. I want to debate him on the premise that his entire company is a fraud.”