QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Guy Adami: “Something Is Brewing Beneath This Market”

My chat with Guy Adami about gold, markets, financials, private credit and AI.
Quoth the Raven's avatar
Quoth the Raven
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid

In this interview, I sat down with Guy Adami, widely known for his work on CNBC and for co-hosting the Risk Reversal and On The Tape podcasts. Our conversation covered everything from market psychology and passive investing to credit risks, gold, crypto, and the sustainability of the AI boom.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture