QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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CashWarper's avatar
CashWarper
2h

Stay the course. Don't mix personal with business. We each have a business persona that asks the tough questions and performs due diligence. Let's face it. We don't agree with anyone on 100% of all issues. That is okay. If you tone it down, I will cancel my subscription :)

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James Walker's avatar
James Walker
2h

Hi Chris, I'm a new paid subscriber, and I pretty much never comment on Substack articles, but I'll comment on this one. You won't lose me as a subscriber for being skeptical and questioning things, nor do I think it makes you a "doomer." Frankly, we live in very stupid times. If you lose paid subscribers for not cheerleading SpaceX or Microstrategy, that says a lot more about them than about you. Don't sweat it too much. If you do or say ANYthing in public, some people will hate you for it. Goes with the territory.

I appreciated your post some weeks ago where you discussed stepping back, disconnecting from things a bit, and taking on a calmer and more thoughtful mindset. We're about the same age; I think I'm 1-2 years older. We're clearly very different people in some ways -- you're a self-described "tattooed former bartender" while I have no tattoos and don't even drink, let alone tending bar. But like you, I have also found that embracing calm, acceptance, and humility has greatly improved my mental and emotional life as I've gotten older. I think it's a type of maturation. And like you, I also think of modern markets, and really modern society and culture in general, as one big degenerate casino. I think in some ways we are intellectual fellow travelers despite many superficial differences.

Regardless, keep fighting the good fight and don't let haters get you down.

Cheers.

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