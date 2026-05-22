QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Denis Cowley's avatar
Denis Cowley
1h

Lots of insight...almost spiritual, with a very faint touch of mystical. A piece that had the same intoxicating qualities of a malted or distilled beverage. For a brief second I was worried that the Winged Wonder was giving us the 'adios' piece, but he flew back to the roost.

Young at 43 but grounded like 73, glad there was no exit. I look forward to my next QRT read.

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1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Lawrence Fossi's avatar
Lawrence Fossi
2h

Superb piece, Chris.

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1 reply by Quoth the Raven
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