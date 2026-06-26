Exclusive: Peter Schiff's Blistering Case Against Michael Saylor

I sat down Friday with Peter Schiff for an hour-long conversation covering Bitcoin, Michael Saylor, Strategy, financial television and what Schiff believes could become one of the biggest financial stories of the year.

Whether you agree with him or think he’s been wrong for decades, Schiff remains one of Wall Street’s most recognizable skeptics. He was one of the earliest high-profile critics of Alex Mashinsky and Celsius long before that company collapsed, and now he’s making another aggressive call…this time centered on Strategy’s capital structure and the risks he believes are hiding beneath it.

Throughout the interview I pushed back on several of his arguments, particularly the idea that Strategy’s problems are imminent and it’s going to collapse immediately. I also pointed out that many of the scenarios he outlined depend entirely on Bitcoin continuing lower rather than recovering. Still, Schiff laid out his case in detail, and regardless of where you stand on Bitcoin, it’s worth hearing his reasoning in full.

Everything depends on Bitcoin’s price. Schiff’s central argument was that nearly every debate surrounding Strategy ultimately comes back to one assumption: whether Bitcoin continues appreciating. I pointed out that if Bitcoin rallies back toward $150,000 or $200,000, many of the issues he raises could disappear. Schiff agreed, but argued that relying on perpetual appreciation is exactly the flaw in the bullish thesis. As he put it, “If Bitcoin goes way up, Saylor gets out of jail.” But he quickly followed that by saying, “The assumption that it’s going to go up is irrational relative to the assumption that it’s going to go down.”

Schiff believes a “death spiral” has already begun. One of the recurring themes during the conversation was what Schiff described as a classic financial death spiral. Lower Bitcoin prices pressure Strategy. Lower Strategy prices make raising capital more difficult. Selling Bitcoin puts further pressure on Bitcoin itself, which then feeds back into Strategy. The cycle repeats. As Schiff summarized it, “The virtuous cycle is now a vicious cycle.” I noted that the speed of that process would depend on Bitcoin continuing lower, but Schiff argued that once markets begin anticipating forced selling, they discount those risks well before they actually materialize.

His most controversial claim was that Strategy is now buying Bitcoin primarily to support Bitcoin itself.