Strategy’s Bitcoin is worth roughly $12 billion less than the company paid for it, yet Michael Saylor’s message this week was simple: “Business is Good.”

But today’s article isn’t really about unrealized losses. It’s about whether Strategy is changing the way it measures shareholder accretion and company performance on the fly — also known as “moving the goalposts”.

As a short seller, I’ve watched innumerable companies “move the goalposts” and try and focus the market on new metrics when old ones aren’t showing the story they want them to anymore. Sometimes, companies outright delete key performance indicators (KPIs) and use new ones.

Strategy has taught investors that the objective was to increase Bitcoin ownership on a per-share basis. The company created “BTC Yield” as a KPI specifically to measure whether capital raises and Bitcoin purchases were benefiting existing shareholders.

Strategy repeatedly argued that traditional accounting metrics were largely irrelevant and that what mattered was how much Bitcoin each share represented. For example, from the Q1 2026 earnings call:

“Our ultimate objective is for our common to outperform Bitcoin by accreting Bitcoin per share…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “Which should increase the Bitcoin per share in our common stock, which is ultimately our goal…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “One is Bitcoin per share accretion is our primary goal.” - Strategy CEO Phong Le

These statements leave little room for interpretation. Bitcoin per share isn’t merely one metric among many. It is presented as the central measure of equity performance.

That’s what makes the recent capital raise and bitcoin buy so interesting.