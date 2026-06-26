QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
9h

Journalism and the MSM parted ways a while ago. Substack is where people go who want to see actual journalism.

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Catahoula Cur's avatar
Catahoula Cur
10h

CNBC is utterly worthless as a vehicle for actionable information. It's nothing but a big casino hype machine. Their job is to sell stonks.

This is a great article and I'm glad someone is (finally) saying it. Love or hate Bitcoin, it is completely dishonest to ignore the current situation.

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