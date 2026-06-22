QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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NJ Transit Commuter's avatar
NJ Transit Commuter
8h

We share a contrarian nature, Chris. I expect that comes from a lifetime of being Philly sports fans…

The importance of your blog, imho, isn’t stock tips. It’s the willingness to call b@llsh!t when you see it. That is more important than making an extra 2% on your portfolio every year. That is what preserves a free society.

A hallmark of authoritarian regimes is centers of power blatantly telling lies and having no one question it. Once you can force that on people, it’s game over. Keep fighting the good fight!!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8hEdited

The entire covid pandemic was faked from top to bottom just like the current stock market bubble (and all the other bubbles). There is no such thing as wealth. Can you take your billions and trillions off the planet earth and use them? No. They are only worth something as long as the perception remains that they have worth. It is one billion percent a mind game.

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