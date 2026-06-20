QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Don C.'s avatar
Don C.
8h

" “The market” was once a symbol of integrity and serious business run by old fucks in bowties and suits, like the Duke brothers."

I have been a subscriber for several years now and I enjoy all your writings but I gotta tell you, this may be your best one yet. You took all the thoughts from my own head and wrote them down perfectly. I was explaining all this to my sons, the insanity of it all - and I was reminded of the phrase "the markets can remain irrational for longer than you can remain solvent"

Great job on another excellent column.

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1 reply by Quoth the Raven
HardcoreVeritas's avatar
HardcoreVeritas
8h

I LIKE this new "Chris."

"The frightening part is that every one of these products is marketed as empowerment, democratization and opportunity…but many of them are really just mechanisms for harvesting attention.

And the commodity being extracted isn’t just money, it’s your time, focus, peace of mind and energy. To quote Morpheus from The Matrix, it is “…a computer generated dream world, built to keep us under control in order to change a human being into this.”

It is turning people into slaves and calling it freedom. At its very root, it is a LIE....and that is a critical observation. The foundation of the Matrix was that their entire existence was based on a lie. We are pretty close in 2026.

Chris, you and I are probably never going to meet in person, so I am going to tell you in this comment where you are headed. Everything you describe in that article about "distraction" and "attention harvesting" is for a purpose, and it goes beyond monetization. It is about distracting us from the FACT that we are dying. To keep people focused on anything and everything other than the FACT that they are finite. I look at the "most powerful man to ever walk the earth" (his words not mine) every day and wonder just how many he has left. I wonder how often he thinks about dying with the daily schedule he has. Does he have time to think about the inevitable? Or does he just bury it under the mountain of a non-stop schedule of events?

I could fill pages on this, but let me sum it up by posting the most powerful, succinct statement ever made on the topic.....that encompasses your description of our society today:

"For what shall it profit a man if he should gain the whole world and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?"

All of those distractions are designed to keep a man from ever thinking about that question, much less providing the answer.

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