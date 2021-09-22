The Charade Is Up: It's Time To End Mask Mandates For Good
If the overwhelming wave of "mask hypocrisy" from the left hasn't convinced you yet, maybe common sense will.
If we truly want to hold out hope for society unifying further together in the United States, we need both political aisles to find each other at the middle ground of common sense. Then, we need to protect and guard this “safe space” of a middle ground like North Korea and South Korea guard their demilitarized zone.
I think it’s time for the n…