We've Gone From '15 Days To Slow The Spread' To Dragging Thousands From Their Jobs Over Vaccine Mandates
Remember when 15 days to slow the spread was supposed to be for your health and well-being? Now we're dragging people out of their places of work for not being vaccinated.
If you need definitive proof that we have completely lost our way when it comes to dealing with Covid, look no further than a slew of headlines over the last couple of weeks announcing tens of thousands - if not hundreds of thousands - of jobs that will be lost due to vaccine mandates.
The topic over the last few days has been Southwest p…