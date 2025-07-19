QTR’s Fringe Finance
The Fed Pours Jet Fuel On The Inequality Gap
This is a must watch interview for your weekend...
19 hrs ago
Quoth the Raven
39
4
What A Trip
Timely updates from the world of psychedelics and psychedelic stocks.
Jul 18
Quoth the Raven
27
Get Ready For Big, Beautiful Inflation
"...what Americans are left with is an expansion of the money supply. That’s good news for gold, but terrible for American savers."
Jul 16
Quoth the Raven
68
Mistrusting Government About Epstein And More
"Advancing liberty requires that more people refuse to automatically trust government officials, whether concerning Epstein, wars or the economy..."
Jul 15
Quoth the Raven
67
Why Price Stability Is A Dangerous Illusion
"...it is quite likely that the Fed’s policy of price stability may catch economists again unaware of the damage inflicted by inflationary monetary…
Jul 15
Quoth the Raven
32
The CBO Isn’t Allowed To Forecast An Inflationary Debt Crisis
"...should we really be reassured that they’re forecasting the Fed to hit its targets smoothly in 30 years?"
Jul 14
Quoth the Raven
31
The Passive Bid Crash Awaits
What happens when the passive bid turns into the active ask?
Jul 13
Quoth the Raven
68
The First Amendment Protects Ideologically Based Ad Boycotts
"Dubious private litigation and its threat can also undercut speech liberties."
Jul 12
Quoth the Raven
26
The Food Is Poison, The Lobbyists Know It
After my last conversation with Dave Collum, I’ve been thinking a lot more about food in terms of the concrete, chemical reality of what we’re putting…
Jul 11
Quoth the Raven
56
The US Buys Rare Earths—Is Gold Or Silver Next?
Not likely, but not impossible. My quick take on the nationalization of MP Materials.
Jul 10
Quoth the Raven
35
Being Early—And Patient—In Psychedelics
“Ten years ago, nobody expected the Republican Party... as the party of psychedelic research — but that’s where we are.”
Jul 9
Quoth the Raven
22
One Tech Stock I'm Hell Bent On Avoiding
Sometimes, something just doesn't smell right. To me, this is one of those instances.
Jul 8
Quoth the Raven
42
