The Fed Pours Jet Fuel On The Inequality Gap
This is a must watch interview for your weekend...
  
Quoth the Raven
4
What A Trip
Timely updates from the world of psychedelics and psychedelic stocks.
  
Quoth the Raven
9
Get Ready For Big, Beautiful Inflation
"...what Americans are left with is an expansion of the money supply. That’s good news for gold, but terrible for American savers."
  
Quoth the Raven
12
Mistrusting Government About Epstein And More
"Advancing liberty requires that more people refuse to automatically trust government officials, whether concerning Epstein, wars or the economy..."
  
Quoth the Raven
9
Why Price Stability Is A Dangerous Illusion
"...it is quite likely that the Fed’s policy of price stability may catch economists again unaware of the damage inflicted by inflationary monetary…
  
Quoth the Raven
5
The CBO Isn’t Allowed To Forecast An Inflationary Debt Crisis
"...should we really be reassured that they’re forecasting the Fed to hit its targets smoothly in 30 years?"
  
Quoth the Raven
6
The Passive Bid Crash Awaits
What happens when the passive bid turns into the active ask?
  
Quoth the Raven
17
The First Amendment Protects Ideologically Based Ad Boycotts
"Dubious private litigation and its threat can also undercut speech liberties."
  
Quoth the Raven
13
The Food Is Poison, The Lobbyists Know It
After my last conversation with Dave Collum, I’ve been thinking a lot more about food in terms of the concrete, chemical reality of what we’re putting…
  
Quoth the Raven
24
The US Buys Rare Earths—Is Gold Or Silver Next?
Not likely, but not impossible. My quick take on the nationalization of MP Materials.
  
Quoth the Raven
15
Being Early—And Patient—In Psychedelics
“Ten years ago, nobody expected the Republican Party... as the party of psychedelic research — but that’s where we are.”
  
Quoth the Raven
17
One Tech Stock I'm Hell Bent On Avoiding
Sometimes, something just doesn't smell right. To me, this is one of those instances.
  
Quoth the Raven
23
