HardcoreVeritas
2hEdited

That's a good, comprehensive coverage of the topic.

Gold is about independence.

Here is a statement I saw the other day; "When one man has to go and work for the money he gets while another man can print his money from nothing; one of those men is the master and the other his slave."

Gold gives a man independence and control of his stored labor and skill. A currency controlled by a small cabal of people, takes away the independence and control from the masses and places it in the hands of the small cabal of people.

The definition of money, the control of money, the valuation of money SHOULD NOT be placed in the hands of some "central committee," no matter what you decide to call it.

Unlike corrupt, evil men, GOLD just is. It has no plans to take advantage of you or rule the world; it just is. It doesn't develop evil schemes and machinations; it just is.

The dollar is controlled and used by EVIL people to take advantage of everyone and rule the world.

A gold standard will NEVER come back without the killing of the people that control the dollar and are hell bent on ruling the world. They don't just give that shit up. They don't quit, and you won't EVER vote their asses out of power.

Gold is about freedom.......and FREEDOM damn sure isn't free. Only blood buys freedom.

Like Thomas Jefferson said, the Tree of Liberty must be watered with blood from time to time. Not only have we not "watered" the Tree of Liberty in a long, long time; we have been "watering" the Tree of Tyranny and calling it Liberty for decades.

The Radical Individualist
3h

Excellent synopsis. I've never claimed to entirely 'get it', but this certainly helps.

