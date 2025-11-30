I’ve said for years that gold is easily my preferred sound money investment, but that I’m also long some Bitcoin. I’m just not long Bitcoin loudly and arrogantly — the way the lobotomized orange-pill missionaries would prefer me to be.

But with all due respect, fuck them, because I’ve made a career of being my own person, and it’s going to be no different with how I talk about Bitcoin.

In other words, I’m long, but I’m not joining their cult, as I told Peter McCormack during my bitcoin “coming out” interview a couple years ago.

You know the cult. The cult that guarantees when you’re the slightest bit skeptical of Bitcoin in a comment or Twitter post, you’re immediately harangued, called an idiot, and talked down to by some 23 year old who doesn’t know shit about how the world works and wants to tell you he’s got the secret to making infinite cash forever and knows where we’ll all be 50 years from now.

I’m not wearing a laser-eyed profile picture or rolling around Twitter like a messiah who’s discovered the One True Asset for the rest of eternity. And I sure as fuck don’t take completely hollow financial advice, devoid of any logic, on a nascent, entirely new asset class experiment from Scottie Pippen.

OK Scottie. A dur dur dur.

In fact, nowadays, Bitcoin pushers on social media are starting to oddly remind me of the Soviet-style propaganda campaign that was forced down our throats about the importance of getting vaccinated for Covid-19.

I own Bitcoin because I hope it eventually leads to something better than the fiat carnival we’re stuck in, but I’m not blind to the fact that its 15-year résumé is the fast dash of a toddler’s crayon compared to gold’s six-millennia masterwork. Gold has been “number one” for about 6,000 years, and likely will remain the truest money we have for years to come. Gold has been around 400x longer than bitcoin.

Bitcoin priced in gold

Bitcoin is a contender — but one that still has a lot to prove. At this stage, it’s still speculation. A risk-on asset. Something I could lose 100% on and still sleep fine.

That nuance—which apparently counts as a hate crime in the world of so many bitcoiners—is something I’ve hammered home repeatedly. Readers of my blog already know I started dabbling in Bitcoin in late 2022. And hey, it ended up being the best-performing asset I mentioned for 2023. I added more exposure again in 2024. And this year gold has been the best performing asset I’ve mentioned.

So when I went on X and first declared that my days of not owning Bitcoin were over, a lot of people acted shocked. Some were confused, some were thrilled, and a few immediately tried to throw a ceremonial robe over my shoulders and welcome me into the cult. I was called an “advocate” and other bullshit names I didn’t really approve of.

And look, I appreciate the welcome. I really do. But any time a crowd praises me in unison, I instinctively reach for my wallet.

I’m aware many people in this space are far smarter than I am—that’s why I started paying attention in the first place. When people like Lawrence Lepard, Luke Gromen, and Lyn Alden kept making thoughtful cases for having some Bitcoin exposure, I eventually asked myself the obvious question: if I trust their analysis on the monetary system, why wouldn’t I at least entertain the possibility that they’re onto something with Bitcoin too?

At first I didn’t get it. “Digital scarcity” sounded like a marketing phrase Nvidia would invent to sell GPUs. I figured if Bitcoin did it, other cryptocurrencies could do it too. What could possibly be scarce about something that didn’t exist 15 years ago and doesn’t physically exist now?

But like a key that only opens a lock when all its grooves align, Bitcoin started to click a little more once I understood how the cryptography works in tandem with the network. I like the peer to peer idea. I like that the bigger Bitcoin gets, the harder it is to kill, the more ungovernable it becomes, and the more pointless it is for politicians to try smashing it with regulation. And I like that it can, and will, survive, if people want it to. It can potentially return power to those are harmed the most by our current monetary policy. So, I am long as a leap of faith of sorts, hoping the “good guy” wins.

But I still believe gold has intrinsic value that Bitcoin doesn’t. It has a commodity bid and a track record no digital ledger can replicate. That’s why my gold allocation is much larger than my bitcoin allocation.

And of course, being open-minded has somehow become controversial. Bitcoin longs often behave as if they’ve inherited clairvoyance the moment they tapped “Buy” on Coinbase. They speak in absolutes. They act entitled. They treat skepticism as a character flaw because, in their minds, “certainty” is a virtue. I genuinely hope these people are right about Bitcoin’s future. But certainty, in markets, is how people get blown up. Hubris is undefeated in the sport of destroying portfolios, no matter how long you’ve been doing it, how old you are or what your net worth is.

My stance isn’t blind devotion. It’s measured optimism—and the kind of skepticism that comes from a decade spent as a professional short seller. That’s why I’ve been vocal about Tether. Every time I mention the need for a full, independent audit of their tens-of-billions-sized balance sheet, some genius crawls out of a comment thread to call me a “Tether truther.”

Meanwhile, anyone with actual market experience knows there’s usually only one reason a company refuses independent audits for years on end…

So when Bloomberg reported that S&P had downgraded USDT to its lowest stability rating, I didn’t exactly drop my coffee mug in shock. S&P basically said Tether has loaded up on risky assets, including enough Bitcoin in its reserves that a decent drawdown could undermine their entire overcollateralization margin. In plain English: Bitcoin goes down, and Tether’s ability to redeem could go down with it. That matters when your product underpins huge swaths of crypto liquidity. But apparently, pointing out basic risk dynamics means you’re an enemy of the revolution.

This is what drives me crazy. The market is full of amateur gamblers posing as experts—people who think “number go up” counts as due diligence. These are the same folks who think a stablecoin issuing $184 billion of synthetic dollars doesn’t need an audit because “trust us, bro” is good enough. Markets punish that kind of thinking eventually. They always do.

And speaking of self-preservation, I’ve been saying for years that crypto is likely to be the trigger for the next trillion-dollar crash. Even now, as a Bitcoin owner, I still believe that. In fact, the deeper Bitcoin gets woven into the fabric of the U.S. financial system, the more dangerous the unwind becomes. When Bitcoin gets rolled into 401(k)s and ETFs—when stablecoins become a bid for U.S. Treasuries—when corporate treasuries and pensions start holding it—you’ve crossed from speculative enthusiasm into systemic risk.

I’ve laid out the bull and bear case many times. James Lavish makes the bull case well: Bitcoin is a rational hedge against fiat debasement. Its fixed supply and decentralized structure make it the most honest monetary system humans have ever designed. I agree with that, in theory.

But the bear case is equally compelling: by integrating Bitcoin so tightly into retirement accounts, ETFs, corporate balance sheets, and the plumbing of capital markets, you’ve created an Achilles’ heel. If Bitcoin fails technically, suffers a security breach, faces a regulatory choke, or simply collapses under macro stress, the contagion wouldn’t stay in crypto. It would hit everything.

I’ve seen this movie. Dot-com. Housing. LBOs. Every major crisis starts the same way: a speculative frenzy grows so large that the asset becomes financially systemic. Bitcoin is now sitting at the center of a $3 trillion crypto market. A 50% drawdown wipes out $1.5 trillion instantly. That’s dot-com-level destruction compressed from “two years” into “an afternoon.”

So here’s where I land: Bitcoin is an incredible idea. It’s digital freedom. It’s peer-to-peer money backed by code rather than politicians. But that doesn’t make it invincible, guaranteed, or immune to crises. Pretending it is doesn’t make you wise—it makes you reckless.

If Bitcoiners want to grow the movement, maybe they could stop acting like the world is full of idiots who just haven’t achieved their level of enlightenment yet. Humility attracts people. Arrogance alienates them. “You catch more flies with honey than vinegar” may be cliché, but it’s also true, and a lot of Bitcoiners are running around with industrial vinegar sprayers strapped to their backs.

And that’s really my whole message: if you want to support Bitcoin, great. But don’t be an asshole about it.

So yes—I’m long Bitcoin. Yes, I dollar-cost average into it. But no, I am not blind to the fact it could also be the epicenter of the next crash. This is the nuance Bitcoin maxis can’t stand. They want certainty. They want inevitability. They want a prophecy.

I want risk-adjusted returns and a good night’s sleep after a weekend of turkey and red wine.

