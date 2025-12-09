QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy's avatar
Willy
14m

“Is that Peter Fucking Frampton?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Al Gajdostik's avatar
Al Gajdostik
just now

Very bullish on Canadian energy names. And, by extension, the Canadian Loonie, too. 2026 will continue the 2024/2025 theme of the Global Hunger Games for Resources led by an international class of elites with interests that do NOT align and in fact disregard and crush the interests of the majority of the people's of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture