If you ever want proof you’re being watched and steadily losing control over your own money, just try sending something through Zelle.

Digital payment apps were supposed to make life easier, but they’ve turned into a kind of financial surveillance system where a harmless Christmas tip looks more suspicious than laundering millions.

I recently sent a handful of tiny holiday gifts. Barely pocket change. My account was flagged and shut down four different times.

Today’s banks act like a $15 Secret Santa payment is a national security threat.

Banks keep saying they’re fighting fraud, but what they’re really fighting is responsibility. If someone gets scammed out of thousands, Zelle often won’t refund it.

But if you voluntarily send a few dollars that don’t fit your “usual pattern,” suddenly you’re treated like a criminal. It’s a system that fails to protect people from real harm yet constantly punishes normal behavior. Like having a home security system that ignores burglars but blasts the sirens every time the homeowner turns the doorknob.

Every time a normal person has a harmless $50 or $100 transfer flagged, it’s treated like a crisis. Meanwhile, that tiny interruption doesn’t even register as a fraction of the money that’s actually being laundered through shell companies, art auctions, rare diamonds, tax havens, and offshore trusts.

The system is busy interrogating someone tipping their doorman through Zelle while some billionaire in Monaco is quietly laundering millions through a “collectible sculpture” no one will ever actually see.

The banks know it, the regulators know it, and they don’t care. The people they scrutinize aren’t the ones doing the real damage — they’re just easier to police. They don’t have lawyers to do battle with, financial leverage on where they keep their billions, nor the wherewithal to understand why and how they’re being harrassed.

People talk about Big Brother like it’s some sci-fi future, but the monitoring has already arrived quietly through our banks.

You don’t need cameras everywhere when financial rails can decide what’s suspicious, what’s allowed, and what gets shut down.

Cash hasn’t vanished, but the ability to use it freely is disappearing. Try withdrawing more than a few hundred dollars without triggering questions, limits, reports, or appointments. You don’t need to confiscate money to control it; you just need to make accessing it inconvenient, tracked, and conditional.

Most people don’t notice because they never test the boundaries. They assume everything is fine because they’re not withdrawing large amounts or sending anything outside their normal routine. They mistake restrictions for protection. But eventually, more people will hit the same invisible wall, and when they do, it’ll be obvious that they were never really the ones in charge of their own funds.

By the time it’s clear, the rules will already be in place and nearly impossible to undo.

The only real way to stay free is to keep some control outside the system. Be your own bank in whatever form you trust—whether it’s physical cash, gold, or something digital and decentralized like bitcoin. It doesn’t have to be everything, just enough so that your life can’t be frozen with a keystroke because an algorithm got confused over a holiday tip.

Those who prepare will always have options. Those who don’t will eventually be stuck asking permission to use their own money — a notion our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves about.

