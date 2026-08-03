Starting a couple months ago I argued that the most important change in Strategy’s new bitcoin framework wasn’t the amount of bitcoin it was selling. It was the fact that the company had become willing to sell at all.

At the time, many investors dismissed that concern because initial sales were relatively small compared to Strategy’s massive treasury. My point then wasn’t about the few thousand bitcoin that had already been sold. It was about the more than 846,000 bitcoin that remained on the balance sheet. Once management demonstrated a willingness to monetize that treasury, the entire investment story changed.

Investors no longer had to ask whether Strategy could become a seller. They now had to ask when, why, and how often it would sell. This despite the fact that, for years, Strategy cultivated the image that its Bitcoin treasury was effectively untouchable.

The latest filing from Strategy this morning shows that over past week, Strategy sold another 1,637 bitcoin, reducing its holdings to 842,138 BTC. Once again, the amount isn’t enormous in the context of the company’s overall position, and the market has absorbed these sales without any obvious disruption. But that’s beside the point.

The notion that Strategy would be only a limited or occasional seller is fading quickly. The company is now selling bitcoin on a consistent basis. It has sold over 5,000 BTC over the last couple months, approaching 1% of its total holdings. In a market where they hold about 4% of the total supply, it’s not totally immaterial.

Regardless, it is no longer accurate to describe Strategy as a perpetual buyer that won’t sell, or might sell in extraordinary circumstances. Strategy is now a bitcoin seller, period. As Zero Hedge pointed out this morning, Strategy has sold BTC every month since June.

That represents an extraordinary reversal from the narrative management spent years constructing. Michael Saylor repeatedly portrayed bitcoin as an asset to accumulate indefinitely, while CEO Phong Le encouraged investors to judge the company based on Bitcoin Yield and bitcoin per share accretion. The entire premise was that Strategy would continue finding ways to acquire more bitcoin while avoiding selling existing holdings. That framework differentiated Strategy from virtually every other corporate bitcoin holder.

Today, that distinction has disappeared. Whether the weekly sales amount to 1,000 bitcoin or 10,000 bitcoin is almost secondary if you ask me. The important fact is that management has formally crossed a line investors were repeatedly told it never intended to cross. Psychology as it relates to Saylor, who had previously sold hundreds of millions of dollars in MSTR stock before it became the red-headed stepchild to STRC, will now always be tainted.

And ask many “maxis”: Saylor’s not doing any favors for bitcoin’s credibility, either. Just this weekend, he was posting an image of Strategy’s bitcoin buys with the caption “Bitcoin Drive engaged.” Come Monday morning, we got the notification of the sales.

Strategy spent years aggressively buying bitcoin at substantially higher prices than where it now trades. After insisting only months ago that it expected to remain a net buyer every quarter, the company is now selling bitcoin around $62,000. In practical terms, it seems like it’s buying the highs and selling the lows right now.

Management may argue there are sound capital allocation reasons for doing so, but investors shouldn’t lose sight of what they’re watching unfold. The company spent years telling shareholders bitcoin was effectively untouchable, only to begin monetizing those same holdings after prices declined from recent highs.

Management made clear that bitcoin is now being sold to raise dollars while simultaneously supporting its preferred stock. Presumably the objective is to strengthen confidence in the preferred securities, improve liquidity, and attract additional buyers into that part of the capital structure while waiting for Bitcoin to rebound.

From a corporate finance perspective, management may have perfectly rational reasons for making that decision. But it also confirms something much larger. Bitcoin is no longer functioning solely as a long-term treasury reserve. It has become a source of working capital used to support other pieces of Strategy’s increasingly complex capital structure.

In other words, Strategy is suffering from some mission-creep.

Perhaps the most important point is that all of this is happening while bitcoin has been relatively stable over the past several weeks. This isn’t occurring during a market panic or liquidity crisis. Bitcoin has largely traded sideways.

If Strategy is already comfortable selling bitcoin under relatively benign conditions, investors should naturally ask what happens if the market experiences a genuine drawdown. What happens if bitcoin falls another 20%? What happens if it falls 50%?

Suddenly the possibility of much larger sales becomes far more relevant because the company has already demonstrated that bitcoin is no longer off limits. Once that psychological barrier disappears, markets begin pricing not only what management is doing today, but what it could be forced or willing to do tomorrow.

I’ve written for years that the market has an uncanny ability to expose leverage. It rarely happens when everything is going well. It happens when liquidity tightens, volatility rises, and investors begin questioning assumptions that previously seemed unquestionable.

Strategy now sits at the center of a capital structure built on top of one of the world’s most volatile major assets. At the same time, much of today’s broader market remains characterized by aggressive leverage, financial engineering, and extraordinary optimism. None of that guarantees Strategy faces imminent problems. It doesn’t. But history suggests markets eventually test structures like this, and when they do, investors suddenly begin caring about risks that seemed irrelevant during the good times.

When I first wrote about this shift in early July, I argued that the significance wasn’t the 3,588 bitcoin Strategy had sold. It was the more than 846,000 bitcoin investors now knew could eventually become a source of liquidity. Every additional weekly filing reinforces that thesis. The individual transactions remain relatively modest, but together they establish a pattern that is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Strategy is no longer simply a buyer that occasionally sells under unusual circumstances. Selling bitcoin appears to have become part of its operating playbook.

I think my continued skepticism towards Saylor and Strategy is warranted. With that said, Strategy’s shift in business strategy was the key topic in a lengthy hourlong debate I had last month with my friend, bitcoin bull, and Strategy supporter Larry Lepard. So if you’re looking for both sides of this story and not just my unbridled skepticism, that’s a great debate to listen to.

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