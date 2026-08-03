QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Prabir Talati's avatar
Prabir Talati
4h

I much prefer your unbridled skepticism; always have, but especially in this case.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

He is the Him version of Cathy Wood. Another 🤡 who makes the short hairs on the back of my neck shiver with disgust. Id rather be broke, alone and eating from a dumpster than to be that guy.

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