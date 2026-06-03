QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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RSM's avatar
RSM
2h

I never subscribed to your Substack for specific stock trading advice. I like your interviews and bluntly pointing out the craziness of the current market and today's world in general. A younger Ray Dalio with some tattoos....

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Hayzeus's avatar
Hayzeus
8m

QTR — at least give us the story behind the trade that made you want to chuck your laptop out the window and declare, “I’m done trading.”

You’re right that nonstop active trading usually isn’t the solution. But I’m not sure quitting 100% is the answer either. Sometimes it’s just variance, frustration, and a bad stretch. We’ve all been there.

Something tells me you’ll be back clicking the “buy” button soon enough.

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