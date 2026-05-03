QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Scratch's avatar
The Scratch
5mEdited

This time is different for we are in uncharted waters of $2 trillion annual deficits since the start of the scamdemic.

It's a stock market on crack. Eventually the music will stop.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture