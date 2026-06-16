QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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richwin15's avatar
richwin15
5h

I don’t know, Chris, but your recent writings have been spot-on fire…not that your previous articles didn’t have the same punch…it’s just - different…and it feels more prescient…

forget dot-com…we’re in tulip territory now…

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Tankster's avatar
Tankster
6h

Focking A, man. That’s deep.

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