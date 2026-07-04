QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ Williams's avatar
BJ Williams
8h

Yes, every single word has been worth it. The very fact that people subscribe is evidence that you’re not alone. Keep it up, I for one am behind you 100 and bet that there are more than a few like minded readers. Thx and Happy 250th.

Reply
Share
BobbyD's avatar
BobbyD
8h

Independence does require skepticism. It requires lots of differing beliefs, lest we become a Democracy, where enough similar beliefs band together and tell everyone else to STFU. The biggest challenge today might be getting young DSA types to unlearn their warped sense of Democracy; just another word that has lost its meaning to the virus.

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture