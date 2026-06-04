QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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HRHofAquitaine's avatar
HRHofAquitaine
7h

"That artificial decline in the value, or purchasing power, of the currency was obviously not appreciated by the general public. It was a literal wealth transfer that benefited the small sliver of society who got the new money early at the expense of everyone else. So, over time, monetary authorities and their intellectual allies worked to obfuscate the concept."

Ugh. After a decade on ZH I abhor discussions about inflation.

"Today, some economists use the term “monetary inflation” to refer to the old definition. But when inflation is brought up in public discourse, it’s virtually always in reference to price inflation—the general rise in prices.'

The public always thinks of inflation in terms of rising prices. A few understand the difference between price inflation and asset inflation, and even fewer are capable of comprehending the economic distinction that inflation is actually due to an increase in the monetary supply.

". . .our attention should be fixed on the one true culprit: the money printing being carried out and/or enabled by the Federal Reserve."

The Federal Reserve is a private banking cartel that answers only to its member banks. Everything they do in public is performative.

"Because it represents the political class declaring that much of the economic pain they’re causing is irrelevant, specifically so they can justify creating additional, actual inflation."

We live in an era of debauchery, degeneracy, and nihilism. Of course the political class don't GAF about the masses. Yet. The problem with that point of view is eventually the masses realize they are the many and the political class are the few.

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Ambergris's avatar
Ambergris
5h

Isnt the money supply increased by banks, more than govt money printing? I dont mean to let our govt off the hook. But any new money printed can be lent out 10 to 1 by banks.

In fact, if banks increase reserves, then money supply can rapidly decrease and this has nothing to do with govt money printing.

Banks play the key role, in tandem with govt debasement.

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