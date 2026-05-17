QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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NedZeppelin's avatar
NedZeppelin
just now

“. . . equity markets continue trading as if rate cuts are inevitable” or is it 401ks with set investment parameters buying no matter what plus the notion that buying “real” assets like stocks rise in tandem with and therefore protect against the value erosion of inflation.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3mEdited

Disband the Fed. Inflation never rests (or dies) since we haven't had much deflation in almost a century. Inflation is a personal calculation because of personal spending habits, not a one-size-fits-all calculation or assumption. 3.8% inflation is mostly meaningless...so is the Fed.

The silly government is spending itself into oblivion and the Fed is contorting the economy and financial system trying to prevent it. These jokesters are insane.

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