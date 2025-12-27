QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis Cowley's avatar
Denis Cowley
3h

I can tell Chris was in 'the zone' in this writing. When all the good stuff bubbles to the top in his mind dump. The nuggets of wisdom and extreme awareness are sumed up in this sentence.

"That candle on the chart is the physical evidence of a broken monetary order."

Good job our O' Feathered One.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Woke1's avatar
Woke1
3hEdited

There scared and there lying. They been caught swimming naked & the stackers got them dead to rights.

They will no doubt attempt to hammer the price back down, but SCO & other central banks will be there to buy it back up.

It not so funny when the rabbit has the gun.

Im not selling a oz until i retire in 10 years. An will use it to purchase land to build my retirement house, in the woods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture