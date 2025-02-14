QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pugpack's avatar
Pugpack
Feb 14

The RRP which has offset the FED's QT in terms of trying to pull liquidity out of the system has almost been drained to 0, down from $2.4T to $67.8B. This draw down matches exactly with the draw down on the FED's BS from $8.8T to $6.8T. Since the end of 2023 M2 has begun to show signs of lifting off its shallow pullback. It will be interesting to see how long it takes the FED to end QT once and for all once the RRP is totally drained and the market feels the noose begin to tighten. I suppose at that point we should know for sure the FED is full of shit with regard to their fight on inflation. Looking forward to seeing Silver blast though $35 on its next stop at $40! Have a great weekend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Craig B's avatar
Craig B
Feb 14

Silver is HEAVY and takes up a bunch of storage space. If you don't hold it, you don't own it. Keep those two thoughts in your head when making a purchase decision.

In short term history silver has followed a 75-80:1 silver to gold ratio. When the price spikes have occurred they have been FAST and did not hold the meteoric gains for long. Another question to keep in mind is, when that happens who are you going to sell to?

In long term (world) history silver consistently held a 15-20:1 ratio. It was really not until the 19th century that price manipulation created volatility and ratio spikes. That really took off in the 20th century.

I purchased in the mid-2000's during the run up to $20/oz and while the ratio was 80:1 ish. When the ratio drops to 65:1 I'm trading it for gold. Whenever that may be.

In the meantime I buy small quantities from local bullion/coin shops and maintain a customer familiarity with the shop owners. When the time comes, these are the people that will be more likely to trade with me. Much more so than walking into a place cold or calling online sellers like APMEX and being at the mercy of their fees.

These are just my thoughts and opinions. Take them FWIW. I'm just a random dude.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture