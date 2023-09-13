QTR’s Fringe Finance

MoodyP
Aug 16, 2023

Splendid. Don’t leave out the governors who issued executive orders preventing pharmacies from dispensing. Or the pharmacies who refused to dispense, even with a valid Rx. Or the doctors who refused to prescribe. Or the hospitals who refused requests from family members of dying patients to try it.

My wife was hospitalized in December 2021 with double pneumonia. We had her on HCQ and Ivermectin and she rapidly improved at home. But she could not tolerate any of the 3 antibiotics we tried and eventually her oxygen got too low. When she told the ER doc she had been on Ivermectin he said “Why would you take a drug that’s for horses?”

They were all in on it. All of them. Govt. Media. Medical community. All of them.

No punishment is too harsh.

PS. The doctor who treated my wife for the 3 days she was hospitalized was wonderful. She told her that our home treatment regime was going to make her stay in the hospital short, no Remdesivir (even though she said she was supposed to give it) and what she needed was oxygen, steroid, and IV antibiotic and IV Vitamin C. She was back on the boat within 72 hours. We were blessed to be in a small southern town with a small community hospital where they were actually trying to help patients.

Thanks for writing this article. Had a lot of personal meaning for us.

Illinois Entrepreneur
Aug 16, 2023

Before the pandemic I had a mild skeptical outlook on federal government, but generally believed that the people in it were there to fulfil their assigned missions. Perhaps most of the bureaucrats were leftist partisans, but they at least did their work in good faith. I think many of them believed too much in the sanctity of government, but I did not question that they thought they were generally trying to "do good."

Now, I believe that our government is so firmly corrupted that I have lost almost all faith in just about every branch of government and the people that work for them. The NIH, FDA, FBI, IRS, CIA, NSA and many more all seem to be rotting from the influence of power, money and partisanship at the top.

My own doctor's response to my inquiry on Christmas '21 morning on a positive Covid test told me that it had metastasized to my personal level: "ok, just wait it out and if it gets worse, go to the ER." I knew at the time that there were many treatments that had been studied and looked promising -- with basically zero side effects -- like ivermectin. I knew this from publications on Substack, the Epoch Times and so on, but none of it from corporate media.

I realized that the doctors were afraid of their own shadow. They were doing what they were told, and they were "liable" if they said anything different from "the guidance". Their "bosses" (administrators) were doing what they were told by the guidance from the FDA. The FDA was doing what it was told by the pharmaceutical leadership. The Democrats were all-in on this, because their trust in government as the arbiter of all "proper" decision-making is unwavering. They do not believe in free markets or the private sector's ability to more quickly find solutions to problems. Ironically, the private sector in this case knows this and has just simply coopted the people in government by letting them eat at the trough of the fruits of regulatory capture. Many of these government people go on to big-time lucrative jobs in the very sector they once regulated.

And now watching Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Fauci, et. al., I realize that the whole thing is so very rotten. The people in government now will not prosecute these people because they intend to pursue the same path.

I believe the media allows this because they have built relationships with these people at a personal level. I think that the quid pro quo is that the media has access to these people and their news, in exchange for controlled propaganda, which isn't newsworthy at all. But it appears to be, doesn't it?

It's enough to make one despondent. We have to hold these people accountable, and we have to change how our government works. Because, simply, it is not working. It is no better than the Soviet propaganda machine of the 1950's.

The only thing I have not yet figured out is if this is all relatively new, or that it's just been happening for decades (maybe centuries?) and since there were so few media institutions before, that it was more tightly controlled. My feeling is that it has been happening for some time.

