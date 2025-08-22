QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RKO's avatar
RKO
1h

Sorry, this is just repeating the same old story - you want to change it, IMO is bring back being able to discharge student debt through bankruptcy. Put the risk of nonpayment back on the banks and schools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Cranky Frankie's avatar
Cranky Frankie
41m

Coincidentally, applications to even name brand universities have fallen off a cliff. Maybe the value proposition for non-professional education is finally seeing the well deserved shakeout.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture