QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petty Rage Machine's avatar
Petty Rage Machine
9h

We call them Student Loan Asset Backed Securities. SLABS. We mix all the garbage ones, like Transexual Feline Agriculture PhDs, with the good ones, like Stanford medical degrees, and the government (taxpayers) back every single one of these SLABS. That’s not even the best part. The Biden administration has all of this woke indoctrination garbage some first year Berkeley sociology graduate came up with to enforce “diversity, equity and inclusion,” so all tuitions will go up massively to pay for the hundreds of thousands of new jobs as “college administrators” that will be required. Though they’re really just Maoist color guard cloaked in a rainbow flag. They all draw 6+ figure salaries. Which are implicitly covered in SLABS too. Oh and we control all the judges. Enjoy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
4h

So much of the blame for this carnage lay at the feet of HS and college admins who, by the millions, led teenagers to the slaughter house. And their un educated or off the reservation parents share a good deal of blame as well.

You have to get involved...seriously involved with managing a child's college plans. To take on tens of thousands in non dischargeable debt with no clear objective is suicidal. And to leave the contemplation of those decisions to some school building beuracrats...oh my. Now we see why.

Many a 20 year old has ended up in my van, cant find a job in the matriculated field so they settled on construction....all the while saddled w 6 figure debt. Disastrous.

Never mind the train wreck the system has become. My kid took out a small sum to finish her degree. Can not narrow down where it is...who has it...and how/when it needs to start being paid. Train wreck. Hours of wasted time on the phone.

Parents...get the fuck involved and manage these decisions. Dont go sending kids of to 60k a year private schools with no clear objectives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture