QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Gordon Freeman's avatar
Gordon Freeman
3h

Good points, and of course there will be a reckoning, at some point. When has there not been? This has been an extraordinary run in the last 5-6 weeks, +17% on the SPX, much. much more in certain sub-indices. The latter are in for some serious volatility, perhaps as early as Monday. However, for many of the structural reasons you name, and many others, a major Bear is still some time away, perhaps next year. One of my pet theses is that the next real catastrophic financial crack-up will finally mark the shift to the Century of China. As usual, we'll see...

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Jim West's avatar
Jim West
3h

Thanks for reading my mind and explaining that first chart in plain English. Before I could even go back and look at it again. THIS is where I get value from following you.

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