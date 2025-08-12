QTR’s Fringe Finance

Marilyn
4h

Agree 100%. The fact that the opposition is voicing outrage etc. is yet another example of how deep the corrosive TDS has become.

Bubba D
2h

I live outside DC. It’s about time. I have to spend a lot of time in DC (and nearby Baltimore) and both are complete messes. Don’t be fooled by the alleged crime statistics the cities are putting out saying crime is way down over the past few years. It’s all a lie. They simply reclassified crimes and said they aren’t crimes. For example, if the person who is arrested is a juvenile they don’t count that in crime statistics. This is exactly why the DC can never be a state. The founders knew our capital can’t be controlled by a state and must be in the hands of the federal government.

