Today would be the perfect time for Kevin Warsh to do something almost nobody expects: raise interest rates.

Not because the Fed intends to embark on some Volcker-esque tightening campaign over the long term. In fact, it can’t. Not because I think rates are headed materially higher over the next year. And certainly not because I believe the U.S. economy could actually withstand a prolonged period of restrictive monetary policy. It can’t.

That’s precisely what makes the idea so interesting to me. The Fed has painted itself into a corner over the last decade and a half. The global financial system has become so dependent on cheap money, leverage, government deficits, and asset inflation that everyone understands sustained higher rates would definitely break something important. The Treasury market would feel it. Corporate credit would feel it. Commercial real estate would feel it. Equities would feel it. Before long, policymakers would almost certainly be forced to ride to the rescue once again.

I don’t think many serious observers believe otherwise.

But that’s exactly why a single, symbolic rate hike today…as an arrival gesture by Kevin Warsh…could be such a fascinating move. Inflation remains far above the Fed’s long-term target. Yes, recent data has shown some welcome moderation, and that gives Warsh political cover not to hike. But taken as a whole, inflation is still elevated enough that a quarter-point increase could easily be justified on the merits. If the Fed truly wants to convince markets that inflation fighting still matters, actions speak louder than carefully worded press conferences.

For years, investors have been conditioned to believe that the Fed’s first priority is protecting asset prices. Every dip becomes a buying opportunity because everyone assumes monetary policy will eventually ride to the rescue. Whether that perception is entirely fair is almost beside the point. Markets believe it.

A surprise rate hike would immediately challenge that assumption for the first time since I can remember. Would it permanently change market psychology? Probably not. But it would introduce something markets haven’t had in a very long time: uncertainty about whether the Fed is willing to tolerate pain.

And that uncertainty has value. Warsh has repeatedly suggested he wants to distinguish himself from his predecessor. Warsh used his first comments as Federal Reserve chair to signal a return to a more disciplined, less predictable central bank.

He stressed that restoring price stability and maintaining credibility on inflation would be the Fed’s top priorities, made clear that future rate decisions would be driven by incoming economic data rather than preannounced guidance, emphasized the Fed’s independence from political pressure, and intentionally refused to signal the path of future interest rates.

The message seemed to be straightforward: markets should stop relying on the Fed to telegraph every move and instead focus on the underlying strength of the economy and the trajectory of inflation.

Look, every Fed chair talks about credibility, independence, and restoring confidence in the institution. Today offers an opportunity to demonstrate that those aren’t just talking points.

Raise rates.

Not because you’re planning another five hikes. Not because you’re trying to engineer a recession. Raise them because you’re simply reminding markets that the Federal Reserve is supposed to care about the purchasing power of the dollar before it cares about next week’s S&P 500 performance.

Then, watch what happens. Maybe markets absorb it better than expected. If they do, perhaps there is even room for another hike down the road. Maybe they don’t. Maybe stocks sell off sharply, credit spreads widen, and volatility returns with a vengeance. If that’s the outcome, then you’ve learned something valuable, too.

You’ve stress-tested financial conditions and the already-too-coddled psychology of the markets without committing yourself to an endless tightening cycle.

Let’s not pretend the Fed would never reverse course if things became disorderly. History suggests otherwise. If financial markets seized up or Treasury markets stopped functioning properly, I have little doubt policymakers would intervene. They always have. In my view, it’s entirely possible various forms of liquidity support already play a larger role behind the scenes than most investors appreciate.

That’s exactly why a symbolic hike becomes even more intriguing.

If the Fed ultimately retains the ability, and willingness, to step in during periods of genuine financial stress, why not spend some of that credibility today reminding everyone that inflation still matters?

The irony is that markets already assume the Fed will eventually blink. A single rate hike doesn’t eliminate that expectation. But it does force investors to reconsider the timing, the threshold, and the willingness of policymakers to tolerate discomfort before stepping back in. That alone changes behavior.

Would one hike solve America’s inflation problem? Of course not. Would it magically restore fiscal discipline? Not a chance. Would it erase years of monetary excess? Impossible. But it would send a message that has been missing from monetary policy for years: the Federal Reserve is at least willing to make markets uncomfortable in pursuit of its stated mandate.

Even if only for one meeting. Even if everyone knows it probably won’t last forever. Sometimes the most important move isn’t the one that changes policy for years. It’s the one that changes expectations today. And Kevin Warsh has that opportunity…

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