QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Defy the Odds's avatar
Defy the Odds
11h

It is a close call. My bet is they won't hike rates today. Warsh has the task forces going on and launching a rate hike cycle before it, would kill the point of the task forces. He can say that the last CPI reading was OK, no sign of inflation spillover from higher commodity prices, long-term inflation expectations are stable and until the latter is true, higher oil prices reduces disposable income through higher fuel prices and of course he can use the war is a temporarily thing.

But again, it is a close call. The long-term bond yields are ugly, but it is mostly a term premium problem, not much the Fed can do here.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
12h

Ive been enjoying your past couple of interviews. Fell asleep listening to you and Andy last night. His testimony reaffirmed my silver and gold concerns as I am long and heavy there.

I still laugh when I listen to commentators and financial analysts cry about "high" rates. My first used car loan...17% my first mortgage....7% and I was ecstatic about that mortgage rate.

My guess is UNC today. 🍿

🍻 to another day above ground.

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