2025
7/7/2025 - [QTR on Substack] - Dave Collum
7/5/2025 - [Zero Hedge Podcast] - QTR Interview
3/20/2025 - [QTR on Palisades Gold Radio] - QTR Interview
3/14/2025 - [QTR on Rebel Capitalist] - QTR Interview
2/25/2025 - [QTR Podcast #350] - Matt Taibbi
2/11/2025 - [QTR on Rebel Capitalist] - QTR Interview
2/6/2025 - [QTR on Rebel Capitalist] - QTR Interview
2/5/2025 - [QTR on Coffee & A Mike] - QTR Interview
2024
12/14/2024 - [QTR on Substack] - Peter Schiff
11/24/2024 - [QTR on Substack] - Matt Taibbi
11/14/2024 - [Little By Little] - QTR Interview
10/18/2024 - [QTR Podcast #348] - Mark Spiegel
9/28/2024 - [QTR Podcast #347] - Peter Schiff: Gold To $26,000?
9/8/2024 - [QTR Podcast #346] - Andy Schectman
8/6/2024 - [QTR Podcast #345] - George Gammon Explains Yen Carry Trade
8/5/2024 - [Coin Stories] - QTR Interview
8/1/2024 - [QTR Podcast #344] - Matt Taibbi Talks Kamala & Trump
7/2/2024 - [QTR Podcast #342] - Chris Martenson: Debt, Immigration, War
6/23/202 - [QTR Podcast #341] - James Lavish Explains The Debt Crisis
6/8/2024 - [Peak Prosperity] - QTR Interview
5/19/2024 - [QTR Podcast #339] - Michael Saylor
5/12/2024 - [QTR Podcast #338] - RFK, Jr.
5/11/2024 - [What Bitcoin Did] - QTR Interview w/ Larry Lepard
5/5/2024 - [QTR Podcast #337] - Matt Taibbi
5/2/2024 - [QTR Podcast #336] - Andy Schectman
4/24/2024 - [QTR Podcast #335] - Jack Boroudjian
4/13/2024 - [QTR Podcast #334] - Mark Spiegel
3/23/2024 - [QTR Podcast #333] - Sang Lucci
3/9/2024 - [QTR Podcast #332] - Our Bullshit State of the Union
2/24/2024 - [QTR Podcast #331] - Bob Moriarty & The End Of the US Empire
2/16/2024 - [What Bitcoin Did] - QTR Interview
2/4/2024 - [Palisades Gold Radio] - QTR Interview
1/21/2024 - [QTR Podcast #329] - The Bitcoin Debate: Schiff vs. Lepard
1/17/2024 - [QTR Podcast #328] - Bob Lazar & The UFO Crowd Are Full of Shit
1/13/2024 - [QTR Podcast #327] - Larry Lepard Talks Bitcoin ETFs
2023
12/17/2023 - [QTR Podcast #326] - Montana Skeptic
12/3/2023 - [QTR Podcast #325] - Peter Schiff
11/12/2023 - [QTR Podcast #324] - Our Bullshit Everything
10/27/2023 - [QTR Podcast #323] - Larry Lepard
10/1/2023 - [QTR Podcast #322] - Ron Paul
9/15/2023 - [QTR Podcast #321] - Dr. Peter McCullough
9/9/2023 - [QTR Podcast #320] - Jeremy Rys
9/1/2023 - [QTR Podcast #319] - Mark Spiegel
8/27/2023 - [QTR Podcast #318] - Andy Schectman
8/18/2023 - [Palisades Gold Radio] - QTR Interview
Additional Links
All of my podcasts on Apple Podcasts
All of my podcasts on Spotify
Additional podcast appearances from the past available at this YouTube link.
Just finished listening to your podcast entitled "Could China's Credit Crunch...." recorded a few weeks ago. Just so awesome, sir. The Ivermectin topic was spot on! In fact, a further hour on just that topic would have been loved by your readers, as so much injustice occurred and is still happening.
One topic to discuss is how doctors, media persons....everyone really, who tried to advocate Ivermectin and alternative therapies were shut out of their jobs, their industry, personally labelled insane and lost everything, even their mind! Oh, and your rant on the Hunter-crack-whored-filled-depravity-laptop was hilarious! I literally and figuratively crapped myself listening to that. Multiple times.