QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
42m

So. When someone pens a response to say, Norm Eisen or Marc Elias and says “You’re a piece of three day old dog shit, covered with flies, and rotting in the gutter,” or words to that effect, is that a ‘thought police’ hate crime?

Asking for a friend, of course.

He won’t care what the answer is, but he might order some more survival gear while he still can.

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