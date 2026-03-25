QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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rtko's avatar
rtko
1h

A centralized economy would be rigged to benefit a few and keep the rest in check.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
43m

I've lived a somewhat unconventional life. No, I didn't get my private parts rearranged, but I did earn a fairly unconventional living. No AI, and no central planner could have made allowances for the ways I earned a living.

And I'm not that unusual. There's the old saying, mediocracy thrives on standardization.

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