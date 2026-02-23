According to a report from Bloomberg News, PayPal (PYPL) has (finally) begun attracting takeover interest after a prolonged slide in its stock price. The company has reportedly been in discussions with banks following unsolicited outreach from potential buyers. At least one sizable competitor is said to be evaluating an acquisition of the entire company, while other interested parties may be more focused on acquiring specific pieces of the business rather than the whole platform.

As the report says, talks appear exploratory and there is no certainty that any transaction will ultimately materialize.

I think if PayPal is indeed in play, Amazon (AMZN) makes an unusually compelling acquirer. For all of Amazon’s scale, dominance in e-commerce, and cloud leadership, it still lacks a true, scaled payments or crypto ecosystem. Amazon Pay exists, but it has never become a global wallet with the reach or brand positioning of PayPal or Venmo.

Amazon does not control a widely adopted peer-to-peer payments network, nor does it have a globally embedded merchant acquiring infrastructure that extends far beyond its own marketplace. Acquiring PayPal would instantly solve that. Instead of spending a decade building a financial services layer from scratch, Amazon could buy one overnight.

There is also the financial angle. Amazon has the balance sheet strength and liquidity to execute a large, all-cash acquisition if it chose to. PayPal’s valuation, trading at roughly 7x earnings, reflects years of multiple compression and skepticism around growth. For a company with global brand recognition, hundreds of millions of active accounts, and entrenched merchant relationships, that is historically inexpensive.

Amazon could theoretically move quickly, offer a meaningful premium, and potentially short-circuit a prolonged bidding war by coming in decisively with cash. In situations like this, speed and certainty of value often win.

Regulatory dynamics matter too. If another major payments processor or card network attempted to buy PayPal, antitrust scrutiny would almost certainly intensify because it would represent consolidation within the same vertical. Amazon, while certainly no stranger to regulatory attention, is not currently a dominant player in digital payments infrastructure. From a pure competition standpoint within payments, Amazon may face fewer structural objections than a direct payments rival trying to absorb PayPal’s market share.

Strategically, this move would immediately elevate Amazon into direct competition with Google and Apple in a way it has never fully achieved. Apple has embedded payments deeply into its hardware ecosystem. Google has done the same within Android and its broader digital services stack. Both companies have built financial touchpoints that extend well beyond commerce and into everyday consumer behavior. Amazon, despite owning the commerce layer, has not yet owned the financial layer.

PayPal would give it that. It would provide reach across platforms, not just inside Amazon’s own app or devices, and could strengthen Prime by integrating payments, rewards, and potentially financial services in ways that deepen customer lock-in.

As for price, any serious bidder would likely need to offer a meaningful premium. PayPal traded above $50 per share only weeks ago, and reports indicate that discussions and meetings with banks have already been underway. If a credible offer emerges, it probably needs to clear that recent range convincingly. Purely as speculation, a cash bid somewhere in the $55 to $62 per share range could be the type of level that gets the board’s prompt attention in the current environment.

But that is only speculation. A deal may not happen at all. Competitive dynamics, financing considerations, board decisions, and regulatory reviews could derail any transaction. My estimate could be entirely wrong. The Bloomberg report itself makes clear that talks do not guarantee a sale. Still, if PayPal is genuinely exploring options, Amazon stands out as one of the few buyers with the strategic rationale, financial capacity, and competitive positioning to make a bold move that reshapes the payments landscape.

If they’re not involved in the bidding process now, perhaps they should be.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.