QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
Jun 24

I actually hope with all my heart they vote him in. Too many people have been flirting with this idea for too long. Time to let them have their wish. San Francisco will look like a paradise when this is over. I hope all the communist/socialist/Marxist people put their money where their mouth is and move to New York. I feel bad for people who don't want this, I really do. It's time to let them destroy it so they leave and everyone else can get it back and really fix it. This is why I have so many problems with the Hart-Cellar Act. It needs to be repealed yesterday. 3rd world countries are collectivist. The US is individualist. We keep bringing in people who only understand and vote for collectivism. It has to stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RKO's avatar
RKO
Jun 24

At least NYC’s electorate will get what they deserve and we can all cross the city off our lists of places to visit on vacation, what a relief….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture