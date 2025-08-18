QTR’s Fringe Finance

WesternSky
5h

If we do ever get those mass layoffs that trigger the reverse of the passive bid. There will be so much carnage. As tax reciepts fall from less people working and less capital gains, deficits skyrocket even more. And with AI maturing, the white collar workers may also be much slower to be hired back after being laid off. This has to mean more money printing. And lots of scary stuff I cannot even fathom.

Rick
7h

A little humorous sanity in a crazy world. Channeling the Mogambo Guru.

