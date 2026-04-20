By Michael Dioguardi, Mises Institute

In my article, “Sovereign Credit, Affordability, and the Crisis Ratchet,” I explored how sovereign credit expands during crises and rarely contracts once the immediate emergency passes. Governments accumulate debt under the justification of necessity, while borrowing costs remain manageable even as debt levels rise. The result is a one-way ratchet. Yet the persistence of that ratchet cannot be explained by politics alone. It is sustained by the regulatory and monetary framework that shields sovereign debt from genuine market discipline.

Most observers assume that government borrowing costs reflect private market judgment. In reality, modern banking regulation systematically privileges sovereign debt. Under the international capital framework developed by the Bank for International Settlements, exposures to many sovereigns—particularly highly-rated or domestic issuers—receive extremely low or zero risk weights under the standardized approach for credit risk described in the Basel framework for sovereign exposures. When regulators assign minimal capital charges to sovereign bonds, banks are incentivized to hold them regardless of fiscal trajectory.

The same preferential treatment appears in domestic regulation. In the United States, Treasury securities receive a zero percent risk weight under the Federal Reserve’s regulatory capital rule and the capital standards summarized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s capital resources for bankers. If a government bond requires little or no capital backing, it becomes more attractive than a private loan of comparable maturity and risk. This is not a neutral market outcome. It is a regulatory preference.

Liquidity regulation amplifies the effect. Under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio standard published by the Bank for International Settlements, banks must hold High Quality Liquid Assets sufficient to withstand a thirty-day stress scenario. Central government bonds from major jurisdictions qualify as Level 1 assets and generally receive no haircut. The Federal Reserve’s implementation appears in its liquidity coverage ratio supervisory guidance. When regulation mandates sovereign bond holdings for liquidity compliance, demand becomes structural rather than voluntary.

Central banks reinforce this foundation by accepting government bonds as primary collateral in lending operations. The Federal Reserve’s discount window framework, its open market operations conducted by the New York Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank collateral framework all treat sovereign bonds as core instruments of monetary operations. This collateral status creates an implicit liquidity guarantee that further insulates sovereign debt from normal credit pressures.

Some demand for sovereign bonds also arises organically. Pension funds, insurance companies, and other institutions require long-term, highly-liquid instruments for liability matching. Even so, the regulatory and monetary structure surrounding sovereign debt significantly amplifies this demand and reduces the role of market pricing.

Central Bank Purchases and Market Effects

Regulatory preference and collateral eligibility create a structural floor under sovereign debt markets. Large-scale central bank purchases strengthen that floor and often compress yields further. Over the past two decades, major central banks have accumulated government bonds in extraordinary quantities.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet illustrates this transformation. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed expanded its holdings through multiple rounds of quantitative easing. Assets peaked near nine trillion dollars during the pandemic and now stabilize around 6.6 trillion dollars as of early 2026 according to Federal Reserve balance sheet trends. Quantitative tightening concluded in December 2025, yet the balance sheet remains well above pre-crisis levels.

The European Central Bank pursued a similar path. Its Asset Purchase Programme and Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme expanded sovereign holdings to stabilize euro area markets. Net purchases ended in 2022 and reinvestments concluded in 2024, but total holdings remain in the trillions of euros, including approximately €2.263 trillion under the European Central Bank Asset Purchase Programme as of early 2026.

Japan provides perhaps the clearest illustration of sustained yield suppression. The Bank of Japan moved from large-scale asset purchases to formal yield curve control, directly targeting government bond yields. Although recent adjustments have allowed somewhat greater market determination, the central bank continues to hold a substantial share of Japanese government bonds according to Bank of Japan balance sheet statistics. At the same time, Japan’s public debt exceeds roughly 227 percent of gross domestic product according to International Monetary Fund country data. Japan’s case is also shaped by domestic ownership patterns and persistent current account surpluses, though the yield suppression created by large-scale central bank purchases operates through the same mechanism.

When a central bank purchases sovereign bonds at scale, the pricing process changes. The marginal buyer is no longer a private institution weighing risk against return. It is a policy authority operating under macroeconomic mandates. Duration and credit risk migrate to the central bank, and the signals that normally emerge through rising yields become muted.

The Crisis Ratchet in Practice

The ratchet unfolds in a predictable sequence. First, a crisis emerges, whether financial, sovereign, or public health related. Second, central banks intervene through liquidity facilities, collateral expansion, or direct asset purchases. Third, sovereign debt levels rise as governments finance stabilization measures. Fourth, financial institutions adjust their portfolios to the new regulatory and monetary environment. Finally, when the crisis subsides, only part of the intervention is withdrawn.

Each cycle leaves the baseline higher than before. Public debt remains elevated. United States federal debt reached roughly 122 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2025 according to Federal Reserve Economic Data on federal debt held by the public. Central bank balance sheets remain structurally enlarged compared with their pre-crisis norms. Regulatory frameworks continue to treat sovereign bonds as foundational financial assets.

Market participants gradually internalize the expectation that severe stress will trigger renewed intervention. This expectation stabilizes markets in the short term. Volatility declines and credit spreads compress during normal conditions. Yet the same expectation also alters incentives. If investors believe sovereign bond markets will receive policy support during periods of distress, perceived downside risk diminishes.

Occasionally, markets do impose discipline. The United Kingdom’s gilt market turmoil in 2022 illustrated how rapidly borrowing costs can rise when fiscal policy appears unsustainable. The episode forced a sharp adjustment in government policy and required emergency intervention by the Bank of England to stabilize pension fund liquidity, as described in the Bank of England financial stability report on the gilt market disruption. The episode demonstrated that market discipline can emerge, but it also showed how quickly institutional responses move to contain it.

The broader pattern remains one of delayed adjustment. Fiscal constraints are not eliminated but deferred. Structural reforms become politically more difficult when financing remains available at manageable rates. Over time, the combination of regulatory preference and central bank intervention reinforces the upward ratchet in sovereign debt.

Structural Barriers to Fiscal Reform

If sovereign credit affordability increasingly reflects institutional design, meaningful fiscal retrenchment faces structural obstacles that extend beyond electoral politics. Sovereign bonds now perform multiple roles simultaneously. They are instruments of government finance, foundational assets in bank liquidity regulation, primary collateral in central bank operations, and components of regulatory capital frameworks. Altering the fiscal trajectory therefore affects not only public budgets but also the balance sheets of financial institutions and the operational environment of monetary authorities.

Reducing deficits would gradually shrink the supply of high-quality sovereign assets that banks rely upon for liquidity compliance and collateral. Regulatory risk weights further reduce the capital cost of holding those assets. Political incentives reinforce the result. When borrowing costs remain moderate relative to debt levels, the urgency of reform weakens.

Central banks face their own constraints. Rapid balance sheet normalization could introduce volatility into sovereign bond markets, particularly in highly-indebted jurisdictions. Policymakers therefore tend to move gradually. Gradualism preserves financial stability but extends the structural footprint of earlier interventions.

Reform would require coordinated adjustments across fiscal policy, banking regulation, and monetary operations. It would also require tolerating short-term financial volatility in exchange for long-term structural change. The purpose here is to clarify those institutional forces, not to prescribe remedies.

The crisis ratchet persists not because of a single policy decision or ideology, but because incentives across institutions favor continuity. Each crisis expands the framework. Each recovery leaves much of it in place. Sovereign credit affordability thus becomes a durable feature of the system, less a reflection of market discipline than of institutional design.

The deeper question is whether a financial system designed to cushion stress can also generate the discipline required to reverse its own expansions.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.