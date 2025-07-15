QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
5d

Hmm. He writes about ‘price stability’. But this is not the correct Statuatory terminology, nor is it conceptually correct.

The original FED mandate (before the misguided addition of ‘full’ ’employment was “stable prices”.

The 1977 revision to the act does not reference price stability. It specifically directs the Federal Reserve to promote stable prices.

Apparently the author fails to understand the differences. I wonder if he knows that the artificial 2% construct emanated from a New Zealand television interview in 1988 when NZ was experiencing 10% inflation.

I’d grade the article an F.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tankster's avatar
Tankster
5d

OT perhaps. by Ky Risdal was interviewing someone yesterday who said a group of researchers tried to feed the ever-increasing deficit spending into a formula to tell them when it will all come crashing down. They rented computing time from AWS and other cloud computing services. The program crashed. Too many inputs and outputs. the point at which things will crash is estimated to be about 20 years. Chances of reforms to stabilize the debt (increasing retirement age to to 70, a carbon tax, don't @ me Chris) 5%.

I'm afraid I can't do that, Dave... https://www.marketplace.org/story/2025/07/14/how-our-debt-crashed-a-model-of-the-us-economy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture