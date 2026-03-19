QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Say It Aint So's avatar
Say It Aint So
18m

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day....funny thing is that most of today's population do not recognize a clock since everything is digital these days. In similar comparison most of today's younger population have no idea what took place in 2008 let alone 2001. So why would we expect them to know anything about Risk? The biggest fiasco is that no one is ever held accountable as Wall Street will continue to "develop" and/or "create" new investment packages which underneath are as bad as the balloon mortgages that crushed so many in 2007...You have to look no further than the Goldman Sachs of the world who were providing products that were a bet against the "other" products they were selling...kind of like their own "buy options against your own holdings" strategy...Just ask John Paulson who bet against the mortgage industry...Who's not to think that the world is betting against Trump and this is all a coordinated effort to provide the WEF leverage that they appear to have lost?

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george's avatar
george
1h

Oil tankers are being removed (permanently) from service. Distribution hubs, refineries and storage have been targeted. I see demand destruction in plain sight, I'm just not sure what that fully means and if I'm too late to correct. Funny how war's always been and always will be about the oil. My old man was right.

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