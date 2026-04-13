In a day and age where members of the government rampantly insider trade and Trevor Milton has been pardoned despite demonstrable fraud, nobody expects to know which way is up when it comes to accountability in the investing world anymore.

But even with our compass so askew, I keep coming back to what feels like the obvious question: why has no one has ever held Cathie Wood accountable for her poor performance, almost comical claims and future projections for positions she has held since her “breakthrough” onto the financial scene in 2020?

As I’ve documented extensively on this blog, Wood’s rise to prominence wasn’t necessarily a story of insight or conviction. It appeared to me, more than anything, to be a story of timing.

In 2019, ARK Invest was positioned in Tesla just as the stock began one of the most extraordinary runs in modern market history. Over the next year, Tesla rose roughly 10x. Extend that to two years and you are approaching a 16x increase.

Let’s put aside the fact that moves like these do not happen in normal “markets”, they happen in environments flooded with liquidity, driven by speculation, and supercharged by options activity and narrative momentum. In other words, the kind of environment where almost everything works. Put another way: it was also the era that made both SPACs and Ross Gerber famous.

To Wood’s credit, she was positioned for it when it happened. But let’s not confuse positioning with prophecy. In my opinion, the surge in Tesla back then was not the result of a carefully calibrated valuation framework playing out. It was an aberration, fueled by 0% interest rates, retail trading mania, option fueled gamma squeezes, and a market-wide suspension of disbelief.

Wood did not create those conditions; she simply rode them better than most. Being in the right place at the right time is a skill of sorts, but it is not quite the same thing as being right in a durable, repeatable way.

And time has solidified that notion. When the tide had gone out, the results were far less flattering. Since that same starting line on January 1, 2019, Wood’s ARKK has underperformed the NASDAQ QQQ by about -210%.

And this includes her Tesla run up where she was thrashing her benchmark by more than 100% at one point!

You can see where Wood “got lucky” in the chart with her prediction on Tesla before it ballooned in 2020 and 2021, and then also see where she continued to hold on to this conviction despite whatever aberration that occurred in 2019 that fueled her to prominence, ending.

By 2024, Morningstar estimated that ARK had destroyed approximately $14 billion in investor capital. They listed her as one of the top 15 funds that have destroyed the most wealth over the past decade.

Not underperformed; destroyed. That is the kind of number that would normally invite some uncomfortable questions. Instead, the broader narrative around Wood has remained oddly charitable, as though the earlier success still carries more weight than the subsequent reality. Here she is getting 10 minutes on CNBC at the beginning of this month. A month before that, in March, she got another 10 minutes with Tom Lee. To start the year she was asked about her predictions for 2026 in another 6 minute look interview.

It’s worth noting that in 2025, her funds bounced back on a YTD basis, but it still begs the question of how such underperformance since 2019 — against a tech index you were once outperforming by triple digits since 2019— is even possible when picking tech stocks?

That kind of gap does not emerge from simple style drift or unlucky timing, it points to something much more structural. To underperform a broad technology index by that magnitude while operating in the same opportunity set suggests to me that active decisions were not just slightly off, but consistently and materially wrong.

If the benchmark is filled with many of the same high-growth names, then lagging it so dramatically suggests that stock selection, ostensibly the core value-add of active management, was a persistent liability rather than an edge. At some point, randomness and macro conditions stop being sufficient explanations, and the spotlight turns to process.

And when you look closer at the underlying bets made by Cathie Wood and ARK Invest between 2022 and 2025, the pattern becomes harder to ignore. Take Roku, one of ARK’s top holdings through the peak and into the downturn. The company saw slowing user growth, deteriorating ad markets, and persistent losses, yet ARK maintained heavy exposure even as the stock collapsed more than 80% from its highs.

Similarly, Teladoc Health became a poster child for pandemic pull-forward demand unwinding; after a massive goodwill impairment in 2022, the business continued to burn cash while ARK held on through the decline.

Then there were the more speculative genomic and innovation plays like Invitae, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after years of aggressive expansion, mounting losses, and an unsustainable balance sheet. ARK had been a vocal supporter of the company’s long-term vision, but the outcome underscores how little margin for error existed in these high-conviction bets.

And despite the performance, in calendar year 2025, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) experienced net investor outflows of roughly $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion, despite several periods of strong inflows during market rallies.

This negative annual figure masks significant intra-year volatility: ARKK saw large episodic inflows, sometimes in the hundreds of millions or more, during sharp rebounds in its underlying holdings, but these were offset by equally large or larger outflows during periods of weakness.

Overall, the data shows that while investor interest in ARKK remained opportunistic and reactive, the net effect for the full year was a clear contraction in assets due to sustained redemptions.

Perhaps like Wood herself, her investors appear reactive rather than proactive. They tend to chase momentum, piling in during rallies and pulling back during downturns, rather than anticipating where the market is heading next.

For a long time, Wood’s bombastic forecasts and eye-popping price targets did more than just generate headlines; they moved markets.

Wood is currently clinging to a 2024 analysis of Tesla that predicts shares could go to $2,600 by 2029. They are currently at about $350, down from recent highs over $400.

Investors once hung on every word Wood said, treating each new model as a glimpse into the future. But with the benefit of hindsight, much of that analysis on key names is starting to look less like rigorous forecasting and more like a kind of “hope pump,” built on stacked assumptions rather than grounded reality.

Take ARK’s 2021 operational targets for Tesla, which now reads less like analysis and more like historical fiction. Investor Christopher Bloomstran did not mince words at the time, pointing out that the assumptions underpinning the model, particularly around Tesla’s hypothetical insurance business, were wildly disconnected from how the industry actually works. ARK placed a $3,000 target on Tesla at the time, which after the company’s 2022 split would equate to $1,000 per share today. Tesla is, again, at about $350 per share.

At the time, ARK projected tens of billions in insurance revenue at margins that would make even the most efficient incumbents pause, all while Tesla itself had little more than a token presence in the space. The math did not hold up, the operational reality did not exist, and the capital requirements were essentially waved away.

Fast forward a few years and the operational scorecard is, predictably, brutal. As Bloomstran notes her operational predictions in 2021, followed by reality:

Cars sold in 2025: 5-10 million Actual: 1.6 million (and declining).

EV revenue: $234-367 billion Actual 2025 total revenue: $95 billion (and declining)

Bear case insurance revenue: $23 billion Actual: Undisclosed, likely < $1 billion

Insurance profit: 40% pre-tax margin Actual: Undisclosed. 40% is impossible. Most definitely negative.

Human/autonomous ride-hail revenue: $42-327 billion Actual: Zero

Gross margin: 43-50% Actual: 18%

EBITDA margin: 30-31% Actual: 12%

Enterprise Value/EBITDA: 14-18x Actual: 117x (LOL)

Market Cap: $1.5-4.0 trillion Actual: $1.3 trillion (312x P/E)

Free Cash Flow Yield: 4.2-5.0% Actual: 0.5%



Bloomstran writes:

ARK then published increasingly more optimistic “research” reports on Tesla in the subsequent 3 years (before giving up). The final 2024 report projected a $7.0-10.9 trillion market cap and $300 billion of annual free cash earned by 2029. While Tesla’s’ stock did rise 59% in the subsequent five years from the 2021 report (to a 312x P/E), the ARKK ETF lost 43%. The fact that ARK still has more than $10 billion of fee-paying investor capital despite destroying the majority of the billions that cascaded in near its 2021 peak remains a mystery. Perhaps it’s the ongoing more than 100 appearances on CNBC. Or the live TV prediction of earning 50% returns per year. Cumulative management fees total more than $600 million. And counting.

And then, finally, there is the small matter of the 40% return promise. In December 2021, Wood suggested that her “flagship strategy,” widely understood to be the ARK Innovation ETF, could deliver 40% annual returns over the next five years.

40% is not just ambitious; it is bordering on legendary. Sustained 40% compounding would place you among the greatest investors of all time.

Naturally, the claim drew attention. And just as naturally, it did not last. Within 48 hours, the language was revised. Forty percent became 30 to 40%, the focus shifted away from any specific fund, and a helpful layer of ambiguity was added.

If you remember, Wood’s December 17, 2021 blog post, via Wayback Machine, projected that her “flagship strategy” - widely accepted to be her ARK Innovation Fund ETF (ARKK) - could deliver a “40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years.”

Wood then updated her December 17, 2021 blog post after her projections were mocked on social media and even questioned in the financial media. The same section of the letter then read:

The change is explained in a footnote where Wood says it didn’t apply to “any particular product or fund”, despite the fact that she references their “flagship strategy” in the first example:

In addition, the newer version of the letter had realigned Wood’s expectations from “40%” to “30-40%” and added a lot of qualifier language, not the least of which was directing the return expectations away from ARK’s “flagship strategy” and onto - well, some vague benchmark of ARK Invest, in general.

In other words, in 48 hours, Wood went from an expectation of 40% from her “flagship” fund to a 30-40% expectation of her “strategies broadly”.

Yet another bombastic target that no one called out and everyone forgot after it wasn’t achieved. What began as a bold, specific forecast quietly evolved into a more flexible, less falsifiable aspiration. Funny how that works.

My guess is the current Tesla note calling from 2024 will also fade into the ether, despite Tesla being the #1 weighted holding in Wood’s ARKK fund.

All of this raises an uncomfortable question. Where is the accountability? In most fields, a combination of wildly optimistic projections, significant capital destruction, and retroactive edits to bold claims would lead to serious scrutiny.

In this case, it has largely been met with a shrug, or worse, continued admiration. The early Tesla win did not just generate returns; it created a narrative, and narratives, once established, have a way of sticking around long after the underlying facts have changed.

None of this is to say that Wood lacks intelligence or that investing in innovation is inherently flawed. But strip away the once-in-a-generation tailwind of 2020 to 2021, and the track record looks a lot less like genius and a lot more like exposure to a very specific moment in time. Which brings us back to the original question. If the success was largely the product of a historic anomaly, and the aftermath has been this costly, why has no one really held her accountable?

Look, I’m not the world’s greatest investor, but at least I don’t promise 30-40% compounded returns. Read my disclaimer and that will be clear. But when it comes to Wood the key question is this: if missing price targets and operational milestones by such wide margins while destroying billions in investor capital, while collecting hundreds of millions in fees is just find, what, exactly, will it take for the investing community to hold Cathie Wood accountable?

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