QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
2h

Hers is a victimless crime in that she's so innumerate and sensationalist that it attracts only 1) people in it for the entertainment value 2) who will lose the money one way or another. It is like the investing equivalent of professional wrestling -- it demands willfully suspending disbelief. Is it real? Well no not literally. Do some people still enjoy it? Apparently.

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
2h

Yup, she did well when everybody else did too, BFD. Got lucky with TSLA.

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