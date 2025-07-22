Friend of Fringe Finance Lawrence Lepard released his most recent investor letter this weekend. He gets little coverage in the mainstream media, which, in my opinion, makes him someone worth listening to twice as closely.

Photo: Kitco

Larry was kind enough to allow me to share his thoughts heading into Q3 2025. The letter has been edited ever-so-slightly for formatting, grammar and visuals.

Larry offers up what I believe to be an extremely clear, concise and accurate analysis of the situation the U.S. finds itself in heading into the summer.

In this part of his letter, you will read:

Why the U.S. may already be in a “Crack-Up Boom” — and what that really means for markets

How the stock market is behaving like Weimar Germany... and why that’s not bullish

The “Everything Bubble” isn’t over — it might just be getting weirder

Why Lepard threw in the towel on shorting the market (and what that signals)

How Bitcoin and gold are quietly screaming about a sovereign debt crisis

One key metric suggests gold is nowhere near its top

Silver’s breakout moment has arrived — and what it implies for 5x+ upside

The under-the-radar shift in ETF flows and central bank behavior you’re not hearing about

Why Lepard thinks miners could triple — even without higher metal prices

A sobering conclusion: it’s only a matter of time before the printing press turns back on

If you’ve been reading me for a while, you know I don’t hand out praise easily. But when it comes to Larry Lepard, I make an exception. Larry has one of the sharpest macro minds in the game — not just because he sees what’s happening, but because he says it plainly, without the usual Wall Street sugarcoating.

He’s been consistently ahead of the curve on inflation, monetary policy, gold, Bitcoin, and the dangerous illusions at the heart of our current financial system. He’s not afraid to connect the dots between politics, markets, and policy dysfunction — and he does it with clarity, rigor, and just the right amount of well-earned cynicism.

This latest quarterly letter is Larry at his best. I agree with nearly every word — from the absurdity of the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” to the market’s delusional ability to shrug off war, tariffs, and fiscal lunacy. Larry’s diagnosis of the “Crack-Up Boom” is not just timely — it’s inevitable, unless the laws of economics have been permanently repealed.

Crack Up Boom

The great Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises coined the term “Crack Up Boom” to describe what happens when people lose confidence in money. Crack up booms are generally precursors to very severe inflation or hyperinflation. In his own words, here is how von Mises described it:

But then finally the masses wake up. They become suddenly aware of the fact that inflation is a deliberate policy and will go on endlessly. A breakdown occurs. The crack-up boom appears. Everybody is anxious to swap his money against “real” goods, no matter whether he needs them or not, or matter how much money he has to pay for them. Within a very short time, within a few weeks or even days, the things which were used as money are no longer used as a medium of exchange. They become scrap paper. Nobody wants to give anything away against them. It was this that happened with the Continental currency in America in 1781, with the French mandats territoriaux in 1796, and with the German Mark in 1923. It will happen again when the same conditions appear. If a thing has to be used as a medium of exchange, public opinion must not believe that the quantity of the thing will increase beyond all bounds. Inflation is a policy that cannot last.

— Ludwig von Mises, Human Action, p. 426

So, the question is: are we presently in or soon entering a crack up boom? The evidence in favor is a record high in the U.S. stock market, rising bond yields throughout the world (particularly Japan), and record highs in the two best-known fiat currency substitutes — gold and bitcoin. The evidence against is that the bond market has kind of held together, QE is not present, and interest rates have not been taken to below the rate of growth of the debt and GDP. Although these factors could change rapidly.

U.S. Stock Market: Bull or Bear?

If you have been reading our reports for a while you know that we believe that an “Everything Bubble” is present in all dollar-denominated assets because the ZIRP and QE distortions of the past 17 years have inflated all asset values well beyond what traditional valuation metrics suggest is their fair value. In a sense, we have had a modest crack up boom in all asset prices.

The work of John Hussman, Jeremy Grantham, and others suggests that the U.S. stock market is an enormous bubble, and the valuation metric extremes exceed those of 1929. We have been warning of this for some time. The problem is we do not know when the bubble bursts. Metrics which are overvalued can become even more overvalued. If we go full speed ahead with the money printer in 2026, the stock market will go higher. Recall that the stock markets of Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Weimar Germany all did spectacularly well before their respective currencies failed (all examples of crack up booms).

As David and I discuss it, we are trying to figure out if we are in 1998 or early 2000. Let me relate a story. In the first half of 1998, the U.S. stock market was doing extraordinarily well, and Dotcom stocks were flying. It felt like a bubble to me. The Asian, Russian, and LTCM crises emerged and it felt like the end of the bubble to me. In August 1998, markets tanked and my short positions worked very well. However, a combination of Wall Street and the Federal Reserve put together a bail-out package for LTCM, rates were cut aggressively, and this process kicked off the next phase of the Dotcom bubble which ultimately made the 1996–1998 period look tame.

Below is a summary of the key points on each side of the Bull/Bear ledger for U.S. markets:

Bull Thesis:

Earnings growth — The economy is different than the stock market. Earnings are still growing mid-single digits in 2025, and 2026 S&P 500 EPS growth is projected to be +11%.

Market sentiment contained — Bull/bear indices not at euphoria, rather just average.

Healthy market internals — Breadth of stocks rallying in 2025 is healthy (80% of S&P above their 50-day moving average); S&P Industrials and Cyclical stocks are outperforming Defensive stocks — a positive momentum indicator and not a historical sign of a market about to tip.

Still early in AI era — Bulls are looking at NVDA revenues growing 50–60% year over year. AI will drive corporate earnings growth.

Bear Thesis: