craazyman
anybody can print their own money. It’s not even against the law!

But . . . But . . . They can’t make you use their money. That’s why it says on legal tender “for all debts public and private.”

If you, Mr. Egbert, can print your own money AND other people voluntarily use it, well? You sir are an artist.

Now, is an artist doing anything useful socially? Hmm. Some people would say no. In fact, Plato wrote a book about NO. The poets were banned from his Republic. OK, what if you’re Michaelangelo? Or DaVinci? Or Raphael? Or Titian? Fukk it. They were artists, yes, but they were decorators by trade. They decorated Churches. If you want to call them an artist, whatever.

I read about a guy once — this is when I was living in New York and read the papers and magazines — who made currency as an art form. Then he’d go into a store, and see if he could buy things with the money he made — literally he “made” it. I think it was in New Yawk Magazine. A profile.

it worked!

Not everybody can do that. I doubt I could. I’m too lazy. So for me . . . Not surprisingly . . . It’s precious metals or getting lucky in stocks.

Is that any better than printing my own money? Not even making it like an artist. Just somehow printing it as an act of social deviance.

If you’re a philosopher you might say “Not really.” Hahahahah

It’s complicated. You think you understand something and then one day you’re walking down a street and an errant and uncomfortable thought enters your head as if from another reality. And you think “Shit”. That’s the beginning of wisdom. Dont’ worry about it. Just be grateful.

Dan Boehm
The simple argument against this is that the issue isn't the money printing, it's the rate at which it happens. Everyone having a money printer would make the currency worthless overnight. That's true, but that's not equivalent to having a central money printer, so it's not particularly meaningful that the extreme is extremely bad.

Part of the trouble of trying to convince people about this is that ultimately the problem with money printing is built on the moral argument that forcible taking is wrong. The logical arguments about "what happens if I have a money printer" are built on that and eventually most fall back to it when pressed. If you can't convince someone that printing money is wrong because it's effectively stealing, you'll ultimately get nowhere. This is surprisingly difficult to do, because most people take theft from government as nothing more that a natural justifiable thing.

For this reason, I've had more success trying to convince people that inflation is a hidden and extremely regressive tax than something inherently immoral. I'm effectively saying the same thing, but it's put in words they understand. Or at least close to it. Confusion over what "inflation" is is a whole other beast to slay.

