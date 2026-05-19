The frightening thing about America’s new politics isn’t just the rage. It’s who the rage is now aimed at: not corrupt dictators, not violent criminals, not people accused of atrocities, but successful people. Builders. Executives. Entrepreneurs. Anyone who has achieved enough to become a symbol of “the system.”

This week, outside a Manhattan courthouse, the NY Post reported on a trio of self described “Mangionistas” who openly glorified the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. They mocked his death. They sneered at his children. They wore 1980s aerobics clothing. And they were given press passes.

That’s right. These weren’t anonymous trolls hiding behind burner accounts. They were credentialed by New York City as members of the press.

One woman declared Thompson’s children were “better off without him.” Another compared the killing to the death of Osama bin Laden. Another fantasized about politicians “hanging in the town square.”

Pause for a moment and consider how insane this is. CEO Brian Thompson was not accused of murder. He was not a cartel boss. He was not a war criminal. He was an executive, a businessman who climbed to the top of a massive American company through decades of work.

You can dislike the healthcare system. You can criticize insurance companies. That is part of democracy. But we have crossed into something darker when assassination becomes morally fashionable because the victim was wealthy and successful.

And this sickness is not isolated to a few deranged social media activists. Increasingly, as I wrote about days ago, our political culture rewards the public humiliation of successful people simply for being successful.

Look at Zohran Mamdani’s recent attempt to publicly shame billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. Griffin, regardless of whether you agree with his politics, is one of the most successful businessmen in America, employing thousands of people and helping drive enormous economic activity. Yet in certain political circles, his success alone is treated as evidence of moral guilt.

That is the new creed taking hold on parts of the American left. Achievement itself is suspect. Wealth is evidence of exploitation. Business success is proof of villainy. If you build a company, create jobs, or accumulate wealth, you are no longer merely criticized. You are dehumanized…and once people are dehumanized, violence becomes easier to justify.

History is full of societies that went down this road. It never ends well. Class warfare always begins with rhetoric about “the rich” and “the elites,” but eventually it metastasizes into something uglier: a moral hierarchy where certain human beings are considered less worthy of empathy, protection, or even life itself.

What’s especially disturbing is how casual this rhetoric has become. Social media has turned envy into entertainment. Algorithms reward outrage. Young activists are taught that rage is virtue and destruction is authenticity. In that environment, successful people stop being seen as individuals with families, children, and lives. They become avatars for resentment.

The result is a culture where an innocent, murdered CEO is mocked online, where calls for violence are treated as edgy political commentary, and where ideological intimidation masquerades as justice.

None of this means wealthy people are beyond criticism. Of course they are not. I’ve met multiple billionaires in my life and found most of them boring and self-absorbed. There’s a few I haven’t met that I detest. But there is a profound moral difference between criticizing power and celebrating murder.

America once admired ambition. We once taught people to aspire, to build, to invent, to succeed. Now too many voices in our culture teach the opposite: resent success, punish excellence, tear down anyone who rises too high. To push such an attitude in New York City, the beacon of prosperity, hope and success in our country, is unfathomable.

That is not fairness or the “equity” that these morons push for. It is nihilism. And if we continue down this path, where envy becomes ideology and success becomes a target, we are going to end up in a very ugly place.

How did we get like this? What have we become?

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