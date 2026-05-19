QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
5h

I'm going full ad hominem. they are fat-legged witches. whores of mandami. these are the kind of people who made the Cultural Revolution happen in China--resulting in the murder by "normal" citizens of professors, ;lawyers etc. whoever they thought had too much more or influence.

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
4h

“Griffin, regardless of whether you agree with his politics, is one of the most successful businessmen in America”

Politics, per se, is not the issue.

Define succes.

Griffin has made his fortune by destroying other people’s lives. That’s what hedge funds like Citadel do. If that’s success, then you’ve answered your own questions.

Violence is not the answer.

But you are ignoring the massive negative impact on society of people like Griffin. And if you don’t understand the anger that has been bubbling beneath the surface since at least 2008, well, then, you need to get out more.

If you are 25, deeply in debt, working at Starbucks, living in an overpriced shitty apt, because an H1b visa holder took your job, and you did everything that someone like Ken Griffin told you to do,

I’m sure you’d be just fine.

Unfortunately there are likely 10s of 1000s who won’t be just fine. And the chickens are coming home to roost.

I’m certainly not condoning it. But I understand the angst.

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