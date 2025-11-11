QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DLB's avatar
DLB
6h

Since Mamdani believes everything should be free for the people, I am left wondering if he will be willing to work for free for the people of NYC? Will he decline to take a salary?

But we all know the answer to that question.

Every socialist leader the world has ever known, has eventually come to the conclusion they do not have to abide by the same rules they impose on those they rule over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
6h

Socialism is adopted by more the young because they want to extend their parents 'free' care into an adult scenario. Older adherents probably have more pressing needs.

I remember the government sponsored 'Conasupo Tiendas' in Mexico in my early days of exploring Baja in the 70s and 80s. There was basic food there, maybe a little cheaper than grocery stores but I sure welcomed the expansion of the Gigante and other private grocery chains later on. Better quality, fresher, and really not much different in price because of volume efficiency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture