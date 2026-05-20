Please read my full disclaimer on my “About” page. This is not financial advice.

As I wrote earlier today, foreign Treasury selling with yields already on the rise has perked up my attention.

For decades, investors have treated U.S. Treasuries as the ultimate safe haven. In nearly every major panic, money rushed into government bonds, not away from them.

But with deficits surging, interest costs climbing, and foreign demand for Treasuries no longer as unquestioned as it once was, some investors have started asking a different question: if the Treasury market itself ever came under severe stress, what assets could potentially hold up best?

The answer is far from straightforward, and it is important to emphasize that a true Treasury crisis remains a relatively low-probability scenario because the entire global financial system is built around the assumption that U.S. government debt remains stable.

Still, in a worst-case bond market environment, some assets appear structurally better positioned than others, so I wanted to explore potential ideas.