QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
2d

Hmmm....what can you buy for 29 cents these days?

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
16h

Couldn't have said it better myself! Entirely "subjective" - BUT - definitely governed by "laws" (Bell Curve distribution, Pareto's Law, mankind's genetic "coding" regarding scarcity, etc.)

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